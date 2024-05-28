Jury of the renowned business award recognizes CDMO as Best in Class

Vetter defends Gold and Best in Class status

CDMO impresses in all four evaluation categories

Outstanding example for combining economic success and leadership in sustainability

Vetter, a globally leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has once again been awarded the Best Managed Companies Award, marking its fifth consecutive win. The jury made its selection based on Vetter's consistency and strength in driving corporate development and its dedication to implementing innovative initiatives across the company to support its growth. The renowned jury panel considered successes across the evaluation categories of strategy, productivity and innovation, culture and commitment, and governance and finance.

© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board and member of the owner family (second from left) along with Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner (second from right), Prof. Dr. Sandra Rothenberger, Director of Research Institute for strategy, governance, marketing and innovation at the Solvay Brussels School of Economics Management (first from left) and moderator Susanne Schoene, at the presentation of the Best Managed Companies Award.

Markus Seiz, Best Managed Companies Program Lead and Director at Deloitte Private, includes: "Above all, Vetter stands out in the scope of its tactical measures to drive growth. The global, family owned CDMO has accelerated its own strategic development by creating programs and processes that directly support the needs of its customers. Through this commitment, they consistently surpass expectations. The professionalism of the employees drives it forward, and therefore the CDMO undoubtedly deserves to be among our winners again this year."

Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner expresses his enthusiasm: "For us, participating in the Best Managed Companies Award is a fantastic opportunity to receive focused expert feedback from an outside perspective. Our 6,300 employees can take great pride that we are once again recognized and evaluated as Best in Class. We owe this, in large part, to our employees who work with commitment and passion to help us achieve our goals at all levels, every single day."

Ambitious goals successfully achieved

In 2023, Vetter achieved important milestones in its corporate development: the CDMO was able to report a turnover of more than one billion euros for the first time. The major expansion projects at its sites in Germany, which are associated with high financial investments, are on schedule or are already successfully operational. In addition, the company is working on important automation and digitalization projects that have already enhanced daily operations. For example, the Speed Bin Picker, which was adapted to Vetter's unique requirements, sorts prefilled syringes, which are loosely kept in sterile containers, into trays. This automation eliminates time spent on repetitive manual work.

Vetter prioritizes sustainability alongside its economic success, a primary consideration for the jury panel. For example, by joining the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), the pharmaceutical service provider has committed to their strict climate protection rules. In addition, the CDMO has invested over one million euros in the construction of a large photovoltaic system for sustainable power generation at the German Ravensburg West site.

Vetter Managing Director Thomas Otto adds, "We believe our fifth consecutive Best Managed Companies Award is a direct reflection of our success in reducing our environmental footprint while achieving record sales. Our strategic approach is to treat our sustainability goals as an integral part of our corporate strategy."

Deloitte Private, the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, and the Federation of German Industries (BDI), together with the banking partner UBS, present the Best Managed Companies Award to outstandingly managed companies.

About Vetter

Vetter is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg and production sites in Germany, Austria and the USA. As a global player, the pharmaceutical service provider is close to its customers with its own sales offices in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore. Small and large pharmaceutical and biotech companies around the world place their trust in the decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability and commitment of over 6,300 employees. In close partnership with its customers, Vetter supplies patients all over the world with medicines, some of which are essential to life. The CDMO provides support from process development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes and cartridges. With innovative solutions, the pharmaceutical service provider develops pre-filled injection systems together with its clients to continuously improve patient safety, convenience and compliance. Vetter is a pioneer in the industry when it comes to sustainability and acts as a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The pharmaceutical service provider is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and holds platinum status in the EcoVadis ranking. Multiple awards such as the CDMO Leadership Awards, the Frost Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award and the Best Managed Company award underline the company's commitment to sustainable business practices. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company is still family-owned today. For more information, visit www.vetter-pharma.com and follow Vetter on LinkedIn.

