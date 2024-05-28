Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Announces Intent to Acquire DiVinciPay Corp.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink:NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire DiVinciPay Corp. https://www.divincipay.com, an innovator in digital payment technology. This strategic acquisition would signify a major expansion for NSAV, enhancing its capabilities within the digital finance ecosystem by integrating with DiVinciPay Corp.'s state-of-the-art decentralized payment solutions.

Highlights of the Proposed Transaction Include:

Transaction Structure: Subject to specific performance benchmarks pre-closing, Net Savings Link, Inc. will acquire 100% of DiVinciPay Corp., including all assets such as contracts, customers, proprietary code, and equipment. The existing management team at DiVinciPay will be retained to ensure continuity and expertise.

Applications include:

• DiVinciPay.com

• DiVinciGate,com (Cross Chain Gateway)

• DiVinciconnect.com (Domain Only)

• DiVinciChain.com (Domain Only)

• DiVinciAlert.com (Domain Only)

• DiVinciWallet.com (EVM - In BETA)

• DiVinciPayinvoice.com (in BETA)

• DiVinciCouncil.com (DAO)

• DiVinciHotel.com

• DiVinciEats.com

• DiVinciPayNetwork.com

• DiVinciRecords.com

• VerifyIRL.com

• Digitalstmarketwire.com (in BETA)

Exclusivity Period: DiVinciPay Corp. has agreed to a 90-day exclusivity period during which Net Savings Link, Inc. will perform comprehensive due diligence to ensure a seamless integration. Although a 90-day exclusivity period has been granted, it is the goal of the parties to close this acquisition within thirty-days (30) from the execution of the LOI.

Future Collaborations: The acquisition aims to leverage DiVinciPay Corp.'s advanced decentralized technologies in conjunction with Net Savings Link, Inc.'s broad centralized market reach, including its NSAVpay platform, to enhance customer value and expand market presence.

NSAV released the following statement, "We are thrilled to welcome DiVinciPay Corp. into our corporate family. When completed, this acquisition is perfectly aligned with our strategy to innovate and expand within the digital finance arena, and we are excited about the opportunities this partnership will create."

DiVinciPay Corp., added, "Our union with Net Savings Link, Inc. is a transformative step for our operations and reaffirms our commitment to advancing digital payment technologies. We look forward to combining our strengths and exploring new avenues together."

About Net Savings Link, Inc.: NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. The Company drives innovation in the digital currency space by developing advanced blockchain technologies, digital assets, and market solutions that bridge the gap between traditional business frameworks and the future of decentralized technology. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

About DiVinciPay Corp.: DiVinciPay Corp. specializes in digital payment solutions designed to simplify transactions worldwide. Their innovative technology facilitates a secure and seamless digital payment experience, enhancing convenience for users globally. To learn more about DiVinciPay, visit, https://www.divincipay.com.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

For further information please contact NSAVx.com at hello@nsavxmail.com

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at https://www.netsavingslinkinc.com

The NSAV CEX website can be accessed at https://nsavx.com/

The AirdropX.co website can be accessed at https://www.airdropx.co/

The Swopx.io website can be accessed at https://www.swopx.io

The NSAV Stock information website can be accessed at https://www.nsavstock.com

The NSAVx Token website can be accessed at https://www.nsavxtoken.com/nsavx-token

The NSAVx Discord Server can be accessed at https://discord.com/invite/7Q2Vv5NmKd

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsav_tech

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact

Net Savings Link, Inc.

info@nsavholdinginc.com

Media Contact

Organization: Net Savings Link Inc

Contact Person: James Tilton

Website: https://www.nsavholdinginc.com

Email: info@nsavholdinginc.com

Contact Number: +17185698815

Address: 26 Grosvenor Street, Mayfair

Address 2: W1K4QW

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Net Savings Link Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com