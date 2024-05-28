Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Congratulates 42West on Cannes Film Festival World Premiere for Francis Ford Coppola's MEGALOPOLIS and GKIDS' GHOST CAT ANZU

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, congratulated its subsidiary, the entertainment PR powerhouse 42West, on the world premiere of "Megalopolis," the new feature from longtime 42West client Francis Ford Coppola, and GKIDS' "Ghost Cat Anzu" at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

In competition for the festival's Palme d'Or, "Megalopolis" held its premiere on Thursday, May 16 with Coppola in attendance alongside the film's ensemble including Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter, Chloe Fineman, and Jon Voight. The film generated passionate support from festival goers, with David Ehrlich of IndieWire hailing it as a "New Hope for the Future of Movies" and Rolling Stone's David Fear saying the long road to "Megalopolis" being made was "worth the wait."

"Megalopolis" is currently seeking U.S. distribution and has secured a global partnership with IMAX to release in the premium format worldwide.

Additionally, the animated feature "Ghost Cat Anzu" premiered on Tuesday, May 21 as part of the Directors' Fortnight competition. Longtime 42West client GKIDS will distribute the film in North America later this year.

About 42West

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and Fandoms & Franchises (formerly known as BHI), the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates-looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a prominent independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through its subsidiaries, 42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media, the company offers expert strategic marketing and publicity services to top brands in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have consistently ranked among the top 50 PR firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative and The Digital Dept. complement these efforts with complete creative branding and production capabilities, as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's most recent acquisition, Special Projects, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients in the media, entertainment, and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin has also entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

