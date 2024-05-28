Arrow Waste, Backed by Carr's Hill Partners, Acquires B Green Services

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Arrow Waste ("Arrow"), an Atlanta-based waste hauling provider backed by Carr's Hill Capital Partners Management, LP ("CHP"), is pleased to announce its previous acquisition of B Green Services, LLC ("B Green" or the "Company"), a service-oriented waste hauler located in Mableton, Georgia.





Founded in 2009 by Emil Bekyarov, B Green offers waste solutions to both residential and commercial customers throughout the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. The Company's revenue is predominantly driven by contracted work, distinguished by its reputation for delivering top-quality service. Over the past three years, B Green has experienced rapid growth, with substantial investments made in its residential, commercial, and front-end load business segments.

B Green's Junk and Valet Trash Services will continue to be provided under the B Green brand and remain owned and operated by Bekyarov. The Waste Hauling services have been rebranded under Arrow Waste.

The acquisition of B Green further establishes Arrow as a diversified full-service solid waste hauler. B Green substantially accelerates Arrow's transition towards growing contracted and diversified solid waste revenue streams, characterized by a loyal subscriber base. The geographical alignment with B Green enhances route density, resulting in operational efficiencies and opportunities to provide better service to the combined customer base.

Justin Vetsch, CEO of Arrow Waste, remarked, "B Green is a perfect complement to Arrow's existing operations. Emil has built an outstanding business, and Arrow is eager to maintain the same level of exceptional service for B Green's long-standing customers."

Tyler Houin, Principal at CHP, commented, "Arrow's fundamental objective continues to be achieving greater scale through organic growth and strategic M&A. The addition of B Green enables Arrow to diversify into new lines of business throughout the waste value chain. We are thrilled to welcome B Green into the Arrow family and extend our congratulations to Justin, Emil, and their teams for successfully completing the transaction."

About Arrow Waste

Arrow Waste is a leading waste hauling business servicing over 25,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers annually in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Arrow's service and scale make it a well-known and highly valued brand among local customers as demonstrated by the company's diverse and growing customer base. For more information, visit www.arrowwaste.com.

About Carr's Hill Partners

Carr's Hill Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm that provides capital and expertise to family- and founder-owned industrial and infrastructure service companies. Based in New Orleans, CHP invests throughout North America, focusing on the Southern United States. The firm's operating expertise, institutional capabilities, and network of executives provide management partners with a foundation for exceptional growth. For more information, visit www.carrshillpartners.com.

