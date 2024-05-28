Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - This report details the most recent portfolio holdings for Gold & Precious Metal Managed Funds and summarizes changes in portfolio holdings.

A portfolio holding ' ATTRIBUTION ANALYSIS ' is undertaken on the portfolios of gold funds that report asset allocations monthly, and on any fund with assets that exceed $1 Billion USD and that reports during the period.

The attribution analysis includes a list of companies which are new to a portfolio in the period 'New Company Holdings,' and companies which have been eliminated or divested from a portfolio during the period 'Companies Divested.'

'New Company Holdings' Summary List

Meridian Mining UK Societas . (TSX: MNO) (OTCQX: MRRDF) (Chairman, Bruce McLeod)

Snowline Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGD) (OTCQB: SNWGF) (Director & Co-Founder, Scott Berdahl)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX: MAG) (NYSE American: MAG) (Chairman, Peter Barnes)

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV: MAU) (Chairman, Peter Mitchell)

De Grey Mining Ltd. (ASX: DEG) (Chairman, Simon Lill)

Allied Gold Corp. (TSX: AAUC) (Chairman, Peter Marrone)

Gold & Precious Metal Managed Funds included in this report:

Domicile Fund Name Holdings Report Funds Reporting Monthly

USA Fidelity Select Gold Fund ("FSGF") Mar, 2024 USA Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund (USA) ("FGPMF USA") Apr, 2024 Luxembourg Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund (Lux) ("FGPMF Lux") Apr, 2024 USA VanEck International Investors Gold Fund ("VEIIGF") Apr, 2024 USA VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund ("VEVIPGF") Apr, 2024 USA Allspring Precious Metals Fund ("APMF") Apr, 2024 Funds Reporting Quarterly

USA First Eagle Gold Fund ("FEGF") Apr, 2024 USA Invesco Gold and Special Minerals Fund (USA) Jan, 2024 USA Sprott Gold Equity Fund Mar 2024 USA GAMCO Global Gold, Nat. Resources & Income Trust Dec, 2023 USA American Century Global Gold Fund Dec, 2023 USA Victory Precious Metals and Minerals Fund Feb, 2024 Bermuda ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd. Nov, 2023 USA Gabelli Gold Fund Dec, 2023 USA Euro Pacific Gold Fund Jan, 2024 Canada Mackenzie Precious Metals Fund Sep, 2023 USA GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dec, 2023 USA U.S. Global Investors Gold and Precious Metals Fund Dec, 2023 USA Rydex Precious Metals Fund Dec, 2023 USA OCM Gold Fund Feb, 2024 USA U.S. Global Investors World Precious Minerals Fund Dec, 2023 USA Precious Metals UltaSector ProFund Jan, 2024 USA Midas Series Trust Dec, 2023 Funds Reporting Semi-Annually

Canada RBC Global Precious Metals Fund Dec, 2023 Canada Dynamic Precious Metals Fund Dec, 2023 Canada Dynamic Strategic Gold Class Dec, 2023 Canada CI Precious Metals Fund Sep, 2023 Canada TD Precious Metals Fund Dec, 2023 Canada IG Mackenzie Global Precious Metals Class Dec, 2023 Canada Ninepoint Gold & Precious Minerals Fund Dec, 2023 Canada BMO Precious Metals Fund Sep, 2023 Canada CIBC Precious Metals Fund Dec, 2023 Canada CI Gold Corporate Class Sep, 2023 Canada NBI Precious Metals Fund Dec, 2023 Canada CI Precious Metals Private Trust Sep, 2023

Luxembourg BlackRock Global Funds World Gold Fund ("BGFWGF") Feb, 2024 Luxembourg BAKERSTEEL Precious Metals Fund Dec, 2023 Luxembourg Konwave Gold Equity Fund Dec, 2023 Luxembourg Schroder International Selection Fund Global Gold Dec, 2023 Luxembourg Ninety One Global Gold Fund (Lux) Dec, 2023 Luxembourg CPR Invest - Global Gold Mines Jan, 2024 Luxembourg DWS Invest Gold and Precious Metals Equities LC Dec, 2023 Luxembourg STABILITAS Pacific Gold+Metals Dec, 2023 Luxembourg DJE Gold & Resources Dec, 2023 Luxembourg Sprott-Alpina Gold Equity UCITS Fund Dec, 2023 Luxembourg Lombard Odier Funds - World Gold Expertise Mar, 2024 Luxembourg IW Alternative SIF Commodities & Gold Equities Dec, 2023 Luxembourg Konwave ESG Gold Equity Fund Dec, 2023 Luxembourg Commodity Capital Global Mining Fund Jul, 2023 Luxembourg Apiarist UCITS Precious Metal Mining Equities Jun. 2023 Luxembourg NESTOR Gold Fund Dec, 2023 Luxembourg Crossinvest Metals and Mining Equity Dec, 2023 Luxembourg STABILITAS Gold+Resourcen Special Situations Dec, 2023 Luxembourg Finaltis Gold Fund Dec, 2023 Luxembourg Plutos Gold Strategie Plus Sep, 2023

U.K. BlackRock Gold and General Fund Feb, 2024 U.K. WS Ruffer Gold Fund Sep, 2023 U.K. Ninety One Global Gold Fund (UK) Aug, 2023 U.K. Quilter Investors Precious Metals Equity Fund Jun, 2023 U.K. SVS Sanlam Global Gold & Resources Fund Nov, 2022 U.K. ES Baker Steel Gold and Precious Metals Fund Feb, 2024 U.K. DMS Charteris Gold & Precious Metals Fund Aug, 2023

France Crédit Mutuel CIC Global Gold Sep, 2023 France Rothschilds et Compagnie Mines d'or Thématiques Jun, 2023 France Ixios Gold Fund Jun, 2023 France Amundi Actions Or Jun, 2023 France Tocqueville Gold Sep, 2023 France Edmond de Rothschild Goldsphere Sep, 2023 France Placeuro Gold Mines Dec, 2023 France Stratégie Indice Or Jun, 2023 France Global Gold and Precious Dec, 2023 France MIC Prestige Or Jun, 2023 Other Domiciles Reporting Semi-Annually

Austria Amundi Gold Stock Oct, 2023 Austria I-AM Gold Equities Fund Feb, 2024

Finland Zenito Silver and Gold Fund Jun, 2023

Germany Earth Gold Fund UI Dec, 2023 Germany Value Intelligence Gold Company Fonds (AMI) Dec, 2023 Germany GR Noah Jan, 2024

Ireland Jupiter Gold & Silver Fund Dec, 2023

Liechtenstein Craton Capital Precious Metal Fund Dec, 2023 Liechtenstein Incrementum Crypto Gold Fund Dec, 2023 Liechtenstein SafePort Gold & Silver Mining Fund Jun, 2023 Liechtenstein Precious Metals Champions Fund Dec, 2023 Liechtenstein Premium Gold and Metal Open Fund Jun, 2023 Liechtenstein AIPM Junior Mining & Exploration Fund Jun, 2023 Liechtenstein Marmite Exploration & Mining Invest Fund Jun, 2023

Malaysia RHB Gold and General Fund Dec, 2023

Singapore UOB United Gold and General Fund Dec, 2023 Singapore DWS Noor Precious Metal Securities Fund (Sharia) Dec, 2023

Sweden AuAg Precious Green Dec, 2023

Switzerland AMG Gold, Minen und Metalle Dec, 2023 Switzerland Precious Capital Global Mining and Metals Fund Jun, 2023 Switzerland Sprott-Alpina Gold Equity Fund Dec, 2023

FUNDS REPORTING MONTHLY

Fidelity Select Gold Fund ("FSGF")

31.Mar.2024 $1,238M USD New Company Holdings Companies Divested None None Largest Position: Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM) 13.6%

Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund (USA) Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund (Lux) ("FGPMF USA") ("FGPMF Lux")

30.Apr.2024 $966M USD 30.Apr.2024 $411M USD New Company Holdings Companies Divested New Company Holdings Companies Divested Meridian Mining UK Societas First Mining Gold Corp. Meridian Mining UK Soceitas First Mining Gold Corp. Gold Mountain Mining Corp. Gold Mountain Mining Corp. Perpetua Resources Corp. Perpetua Resources Corp. Westhaven Gold Corp. Westhaven Gold Corp. Largest Position: Largest Position: Red 5 Ltd. (ASX: RED) 3.9% Red 5 Ltd. (ASX: RED) 3.9%

VanEck International Investors Gold Fund VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund ("VEIIGF") ("VEVIPGF")

30.Apr.2024 $711M USD 30.Apr.2024 $55M USD New Company Holdings Companies Divested New Company Holdings Companies Divested MAG Silver Corp. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. MAG Silver Corp. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Montage Gold Corp. Osisko Mining Inc. Montage Gold Corp. Osisko Mining Inc. Snowline Gold Corp. GoldSource Mines Inc. Snowline Gold Corp. GoldSource Mines Inc. Largest Position: Largest Position: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: WPM) 5.2% Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: WPM) 5.2%

Allspring Precious Metals Fund ("APMF")

30.Apr.2024 $251M USD New Company Holdings Companies Divested None None Largest Position: Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM) 8.2%

ATTRIBUTION ANALYSIS

Fidelity Select Gold Fund ("FSGF") Steven C. Calhoun, BA

FSGF 31.Mar.2024

AUM for FSGF increased over the month of March from $1,057M USD (Feb.2024) to $1,238M USD (Mar.2024) (+17.1%).

During March 2024, the Fund did not acquire any new positions and did not divest completely from any previously held positions.

The Fund's largest position is Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX: AEM) (Chairman, Sean Boyd) with relative weighting increasing slightly over the month from 12.8% to 13.6%.

Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund (USA) ("FGPMF USA") Steven M. Land, CFA, BA / Frederick G. Fromm CFA, BA

FGPMF USA 30.Apr.2024

AUM for FGPMF USA increased over the month of April from $930M USD (Mar.2024) to $966M USD (Apr.2024) (+3.9%).

During April, the Fund added a new position in Meridian Mining UK Societas. (TSX: MNO) (OTCQX: MRRDF) (Chairman, Bruce McLeod).

Meridian Mining UK Societas is a TSX listed company with a principal corporate focus on the Cabaçal Copper-Gold VMS Camp. Cabaçal is an advanced stage district scale VMS Cu-Au project located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil. The project was first discovered by BP Minerals in 1983. On 30.Apr.2024, FGPMF (USA) held 7,000,000 shares of the company which had a market value of $2,262,574 USD representing 0.23% of the Fund's total portfolio (Fund portfolio holding at 31.Mar.2024 "0").

During April, the Fund liquidated holdings of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (Chairman, Keith Neumeyer), Gold Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX: GMTN) (OTCQB: GMTNF) (Chairman, Nadine Hoehne), Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) (Chairman, Marcelo Kim) and Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHN) (Chairman, Eira Thomas).

The Fund's largest position is Red 5 Limited (ASX: RED) (Chairman, Russel Clark) comprising 3.9% of the total portfolio.

Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund (Lux) ("FGPMF Lux") Steven M. Land, CFA, BA / Frederick G. Fromm CFA, BA

FGPMF Lux 30.Apr.2024

AUM for FGPMF Lux increased over the month of April from $401M USD (Mar.2024) to $411M USD (Apr.2024) (+2.5%).

Acquisitions and dispositions of the Fund follow the larger US domiciled Fund.

The Fund's largest position is Red 5 Limited (ASX: RED) (Chairman, Russel Clark) comprising 3.9% of the total portfolio.

VanEck International Investors Gold Fund ("VEIIGF") Imaru B. Cazanova MSc, BASc / Joseph M. Foster MSc, MBA, BSc

VEIIGF 30.Apr.2024

AUM for VEIIGF increased over the month of April from $697M USD (Mar.2024) to $711M USD (Apr.2024) (+2.0%).

During April, the Fund added new positions in Snowline Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGD) (OTCQB: SNWGF) (Director & Co-Founder, Scott Berdahl), MAG Silver Corp. (TSX: MAG) (NYSE American: MAG) (Chairman, Peter Barnes) and Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV: MAU) (Chairman, Peter Mitchell).

Snowline Gold Corp. is developing the new discovery Rogue Project and further reduced-intrusion related gold targets in the Yukon Territory, Canada. On 30.Apr.2024, VEIIGF held 1,933,000 shares of Snowline Gold Corp. which had a market value of $11,018,100 CAD representing 1.13% of the Fund's total portfolio (Fund portfolio holding at 31.Mar.2024 "0").

MAG Silver Corp. is a Tier 1 North American silver producer focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. On May 15th, 2024, subsequent to 30.April.2024 month-end reporting, MAG Silver announced a normal course issuer bid for company shares. On 30.Apr.2024, VEIIGF held 607,000 shares of MAG Silver which had a market value of $10,349,350 CAD representing 1.05% of the Fund's total portfolio (Fund portfolio holding at 31.Mar.2024 "0").

Montage Gold Corp. is developing the Koné Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. Koné is ranked as one of the highest quality gold projects in Africa supporting sizeable low-cost gold production over a long-projected mine life. On 30.Apr.2024, VEIIGF held 4,554,000 shares of Montage Gold Corp. which had a market value of $5,783,580 CAD representing 0.59% of the Fund's total portfolio (Fund portfolio holding at 31.Mar.2024 "0").

During April, the Fund liquidated holdings of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (Chairman, Peter Gillin), Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK) (Chairman, John Burzynski) and Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQX: GXSFF) (Chairman, Eric Fier).

The Fund's largest position is Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: WPM) (Chairman, Randy Smallwood) comprising 5.2% of the total portfolio.

VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund ("VEVIPGF") Imaru B. Cazanova MSc, BASc / Joseph M. Foster MSc, MBA, BSc

VEVIPGF 30.Apr.2024

AUM for VEVIPGF increased over the month of April from $52M USD (Mar.2024) to $55M USD (Apr.2024) (+6.7%).

Acquisitions and dispositions of the Fund follow the larger VanEck International Investors Gold Fund.

The Fund's largest position is Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: WPM) (Chairman, Randy Smallwood) comprising 5.2% of the total portfolio.

Allspring Precious Metals Fund ("APMF") Michael Bradshaw CFA, MBA, BSc / Oleg Makhorine CFA, M.Fin, B.Fin

APMF 30.Apr.2024

AUM for Allspring Precious Metals Fund increased over the month of April from $250.5M USD (Mar.2024) to $250.8M USD (Apr.2024) (+0.1%).

FUNDS WITH AUM > $1 BILLION USD REPORTING DURING THE PERIOD

BlackRock Global Funds World Gold Fund ("BGFWGF")

Previous Recording (31.Aug.2023)

29.Feb.2024 $3,338 B USD New Company Holdings Companies Divested De Grey Mining Ltd. Newcrest Mining Ltd. Allied Gold Corp. Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd. Vysochaishii PAO GV Gold Vysochaishy Largest Position: Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX: ABX) 7.4%

First Eagle Gold Fund ("FEGF")

Previous Recording (31.Jan.2024)

30.Apr.2024 $2,254 B USD New Company Holdings Companies Divested None None Largest Position: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: WPM) 14.2%

ATTRIBUTION ANALYSIS

BlackRock Global Funds World Gold Fund ("BGFWGF") Mr. Evy Hambro, BSc / Mr. Thomas Holl CFA, BA

BGFWGF 29.Feb.2024

In the six months to 29.Feb.2024, AUM for BGFWGF decreased by (-16.2%) from $3,981M USD (31.Aug.2023) to $3,338M USD (29.Feb.2024).

BlackRock Global Funds World Gold Fund ("BGFWGF") remains the world's largest gold and gold equity managed fund.

During the six-month period ending 29.Feb.2024, the Fund added new positions in De Grey Mining Ltd. (ASX: DEG) (Chairman, Simon Lill), Allied Gold Corp. (TSX: AAUC) (Chairman, Peter Marrone) and Vysochaishii PAO. (Liquidator, Kashin Denis Dmitrievich).

De Grey Mining Ltd. is a West Australian gold explorer and project developer which has made one of Australia's most exciting new gold discoveries at Hemi in the Pilbara. As recently as mid February 2024, BGFWGF increased positioning to 7.4% of issued and outstanding shares of the company. On 29.Feb.2024, BGFWGF held 54,918,762 shares of De Grey Mining Ltd. which had a market value of $45,341,035 USD representing 1.36% of the Fund's total portfolio (Fund portfolio holding at 31.Aug.2023 "0").

Allied Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based gold producer headed up by Chairman Peter Marrone (formerly Yamana). Allied Gold Corp. has a high-quality, diversified portfolio of long-life assets. These assets, which include both producing and development stage properties, are strategically located in African jurisdictions that are supportive of mining, including Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, and Ethiopia. On 29.Feb.2024, BGFWGF held 10,707,554 shares of Allied Gold Corp. which had a market value of $23,949,740 USD representing 0.72% of the Fund's total portfolio (Fund portfolio holding at 31.Aug.2023 "0").

Vysochaishii PAO is an underlying Russian equity holding which has been converted from GV Gold Vysochaishy. The position is marked at a nominal value representing 0.0017% of the Fund's total portfolio.

During the six-month period ending 29.Feb.2024, the Fund liquidated holdings of Newcrest Mining Ltd. (Acquired by Newmont Corp.), Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd. (JSE: NPH) (Chairman, Temba Mvusi) and GV Gold Vysochaishy.

The Fund's largest position is Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX: ABX) (Chairman, John L. Thornton) comprising 7.4% of the total portfolio.

First Eagle Gold Fund ("FEGF") Mr. Mathew McLennan B.Com, CFA / Mr. Max Belmont, CFA M.Fin, BSc

FEGF 30.Apr.2024

In the three months to 30.Apr.2024, AUM for FEGF increased by (+9.11%) from $2,138M USD (31.Jan.2024) to $2,332M USD (30.Apr.2024).

During the three-month period ending 30.Apr.2024, the Fund did not acquire any new positions and did not divest completely from any previously held positions.

The Fund's largest position is Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: WPM) (Chairman, Randy Smallwood) comprising 14.2% of the total portfolio.

Reported by: Christopher J. Berlet BSc, CFA Supported By: Khadijah Samnani, Analyst

