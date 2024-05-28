Tamarind Hills Resort Wins TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award 2024

Tamarind Hills Recognized as a Traveler-Favorite Resort on Antigua

BOLANDS, ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Tamarind Hills Resort and Villas, Antigua, is delighted to announce that it has been recognized for the first time, in TripAdvisor's® Travelers' Choice® Awards for 2024. This prestigious award honors businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10% of listings worldwide on TripAdvisor.

As the world's largest travel guidance platform, TripAdvisor holds unparalleled authority with travelers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from visitors who have left authentic, first-hand reviews on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of great places to visit.

Poonam Agarwalla, Co-Director of Tamarind Hills, expressed her gratitude: "This award reflects the collective efforts of our team and the unforgettable moments shared by our guests. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has contributed to making Tamarind Hills a beloved destination. We remain committed to maintaining the high standards that have earned us this recognition."

Ronald Manser, Co-Director of Tamarind Hills, added: "We are deeply honored to be included among travelers' favorites this year. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our incredible staff, who continually strive to provide exceptional experiences for our guests. We are truly grateful to our visitors and reviewers for their support and positive feedback."

"Congratulations to Tamarind Hills on its recognition in TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for 2024," said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at TripAdvisor. "Travelers' Choice honors businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience. People rely on TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice seal to help them navigate the myriad of things to see, eat, and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond."

Tamarind Hills Resort and Villas is a serene and luxurious Caribbean escape, perfect for travelers seeking ultimate relaxation. Situated on two of Antigua's top beaches, the resort offers a variety of accommodations, including One Bedroom Oceanview suites with and without outdoor jacuzzi and 2, 3, 4, and 5 bedroom villas, each featuring infinity-edge pools and large wrap around decks. Guests can enjoy a range of personalized concierge services, such as private chefs and curated tours. Dining options include the resort's signature restaurant, Wild Tamarind, known for its fusion of Caribbean flavors and international cuisine.

