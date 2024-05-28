Sinceri Senior Living Expands Reach With Addition of the Magnolia Springs Communities

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Sinceri Senior Living, a distinguished senior living management company, is thrilled to announce the addition of seven new locations, The Magnolia Springs communities. Nestled in the heart of the Ohio Valley, these communities in Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio offer unparalleled Assisted Living and Memory Care options tailored to meet the diverse needs of their residents.

"We are delighted to welcome The Magnolia Springs communities into the Sinceri family," said Chris Belford, CEO of Sinceri Senior Living. "This expansion aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing exceptional care and enriching experiences to seniors across the nation."

The Magnolia Springs communities boast a comprehensive suite of services and amenities designed to enhance the quality of life for residents. Moreover, The Magnolia Springs communities prioritize the holistic wellness of their residents by offering support for inpatient or outpatient care, appointment coordination, and regular roundtable discussions for families to engage with community staff.

The seven new communities include:

Magnolia Springs Bridgewater, Carmel, IN

Magnolia Springs Southpointe, Indianapolis, IN

Magnolia Springs Loveland, Loveland, OH

Magnolia Springs Florence, Florence, KY

Magnolia Springs East, Louisville, KY

Magnolia Springs Louisville, Louisville, KY

Magnolia Springs Lexington, Lexington, KY

Sinceri CEO Chris Belford expressed his enthusiasm about the addition, stating, "Sinceri could not be happier adding these seven communities to the Sinceri Family and looks forward to continuing to provide these residents with the excellent care they deserve."

For more information about The Magnolia Springs communities, please visit https://sinceriseniorliving.com/communities/.

About Sinceri Senior Living:

Sinceri Senior Living is a leading senior living management company that oversees services in 74 communities across 20 states, catering to approximately 4,800 seniors nationwide. Offering a continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing communities, Sinceri Senior Living has earned a stellar reputation for expertly managing senior living properties with personalized care and exceptional programming for residents and their families.

