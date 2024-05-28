Apollon Formularies Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

28 May 2024

Apollon Formularies Plc

Result of GM

Apollon Formularies plc (AQSE: APOL, "Apollon" or the "Company") announces that the withdrawal resolution was duly passed at the Company's General Meeting held today, 28 May 2024, and the Company's ordinary shares will therefore be withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from the close of business on 3 June 2024.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For additional information, please visit www.apollon.org.uk or contact:

Apollon Formularies

Tel: +44 771 198 0221

Stene Jacobs stene@apollon.org.uk

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Tel: +44 20 7469 0930

Mark Anwyl

Brefo Gyasi

About Apollon Formularies and Apollon Formularies Jamaica

Apollon Formularies plc is an international medical cannabis and medicinal mushroom pharmaceutical company. Apollon Formularies Jamaica Limited is a pharmaceutical company incorporated and operating in the Commonwealth of Jamaica since 2016. Apollon Jamaica is licensed by the Jamaican government's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) to cultivate (R&D), perform research and development, process, and sell medical cannabis therapeutic products that include legal medical cannabis to treat various illnesses under medical supervision.