28-May-2024 / 15:45 CET/CEST

NEWS RELEASE BY TRON DAO Geneva, Switzerland | May 28, 2024 09:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Geneva, Switzerland, May 28, 2024 - The TRON DAO has officially announced LayerZero support for the TRON blockchain, making TRON the second non-EVM chain to be integrated into LayerZero's cross-chain interoperability protocol. This significant development allows TRON ecosystem developers to seamlessly expand their applications to over 70 other networks supported by LayerZero. LayerZero is a cutting-edge interoperability protocol designed to facilitate seamless interactions between different blockchain networks. With LayerZero's integration, TRON developers can now effortlessly deploy their decentralized applications (dApps) across multiple blockchain platforms, enhancing interoperability and accessibility. This capability also enables developers on other LayerZero-supported networks to bring their applications to the TRON mainnet. TRON is a leading public blockchain with one of the most active user bases. Showcasing nearly 1.8 million daily active users and around a 50% market share of USDT, the most utilized stablecoin across the globe, according to DeFiLlama . With this new collaboration, the TRON DAO continues to advance blockchain interoperability, providing developers with the tools necessary to innovate and expand their reach, driving the adoption of decentralized technologies. Dave Uhryniak, Ecosystem Development Leader at TRON DAO, expressed enthusiasm about the integration: "Integrating LayerZero into the TRON ecosystem marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance blockchain interoperability. This integration provides our developers with unprecedented opportunities to expand their applications across multiple networks, fostering greater innovation and growth." Simon Baksys, VP of Business Development at LayerZero added, "We are excited to support the TRON blockchain, broadening the horizons for developers across all LayerZero-supported networks. This integration will unlock new opportunities and facilitate seamless cross-chain interactions, driving the future of decentralized applications." This collaboration between LayerZero and TRON not only underscores the importance of cross-chain interoperability but also paves the way for a more connected and versatile blockchain ecosystem. By enabling seamless communication and interaction between diverse blockchain networks, this integration is set to drive the next wave of decentralized innovation and adoption, creating a more inclusive and efficient digital economy. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of May 2024, it has over 230.22 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 7.64 billion total transactions, and over $22.12 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Media Contact Hayward Wong press@tron.network Company Website https://trondao.org/



