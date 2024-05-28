Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Calliditas Therapeutics AB ges observationsstatus / Calliditas Therapeutics AB receives observation status

Den 28 maj 2024 offentliggjorde Asahi Kasei Corporation ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Calliditas Therapeutics AB. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALTX, ISIN-kod SE0010441584, orderboks-ID 156881) ska ges observationsstatus. On May 28, 2024, Asahi Kasei Corporation disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Calliditas Therapeutics AB. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALTX, ISIN-code SE0010441584, order book ID 156881) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB