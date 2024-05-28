The Consumer Goods Forum: Expert Series: Accelerating Human Rights Due Diligence Through Collaboration and Remedy With PepsiCo and Unilever

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / The Consumer Goods Forum

This series by the Consumer Goods Forum aims to mobilise member action around five 'Acceleration Areas'

On Wednesday 15 May 2024, the Consumer Goods Forum hosted an Expert Session on Human Rights Due Diligence (HRDD), featuring esteemed experts from PepsiCo and Unilever. This important session highlighted the critical role of HRDD in today's evolving regulatory landscape and underscored the significance of collaboration in fostering effective human rights practices.

This session highlights the significance of Human Rights Due Diligence (HRDD) in the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape of today. Through insightful discussions led by experts from Unilever and PepsiCo, the webinar emphasises why collaboration is key for companies to successfully implement HRDD. The positive impact of collaboration to achieve a remedy is illustrated by a practical case study of fee repayment, shedding light on the challenges and opportunities that we can tackle together. The webinar provides actionable insights and strategies for advancing HRDD practices within organisations and the broader industry landscape.

Expert Speakers:

Jaren Dunning, Senior Employment Counsel & Global Head of Human Rights, PepsiCo

Smruti Govan, Human Rights & Sustainable Sourcing Director, PepsiCo

Rachel Cowburn Walden, Global Head of Sustainability (Human Rights), Unilever

Carola Galeppinni, Global Senior Manager, Social Sustainability, Unilever

The Expert Series

This session is part of the Expert Series, a Consumer Goods Forum initiative led by Dirk Van de Put, CEO of Mondelez International, and Frans Muller, President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize. The series aims to mobilize member action around five 'Acceleration Areas': enhancing employee health and well-being, ensuring human rights in supply chains, advancing packaging circularity, promoting deforestation-free supply chains, and advancing decarbonization.

