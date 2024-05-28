First North Iceland: Update: New share for trading: Ice Fish Farm AS

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Ice Fish Farm AS's request for admission to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The shares will be admitted to trading on May 29, 2024. Update: The Issuer has requested a new short name. See below. Short name: KLDVK Number of shares: 122.261.249 ISIN code: NO0010884794 Round Lot: 1 share Order book ID: 338042 Currency ISK Dynamic Volatility Guard 5% Static Volatility Guard 15% Company Identity Number: IS: 490623-9810/NO: 924 824 913 Market: First North Iceland / 101 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: FNIS ICB Classification Industry Consumer Staples, 45 Subsector Farming, Fishing, Ranching and Plantations, 45102010