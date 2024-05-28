BCM One Earns Spot on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

Recognized as North America's Most Successful Solution Provider Ranking 125

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked BCM One on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents a combined revenue of more than $501.2 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

"BCM One is honored to be ranked 125th on this list," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "Being named for the fourth year in a row, ranking in the top 25% for the past three, is a testament to our ability to deliver comprehensive, managed technology and enterprise voice solutions to help organizations streamline their business networks so they are free to innovate."

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption."

CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is the leading NextGen Communications and Managed Services provider. Serving over 20,000 customers worldwide and 5,000+ channel partners, BCM One offers telecom solutions supporting the critical network infrastructure of global businesses, including: Enterprise Voice for MS Teams, Cisco Webex and Zoom; Global Managed Connectivity; UCaaS; SIP Trunking; Managed SD-WAN; Security and Technology Expense Optimization. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

ABOUT THE CHANNEL COMPANY

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

