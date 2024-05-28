Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (Paris: COTY), one of the world's largest beauty companies, announced that its company executives will present at upcoming investor events.

Wednesday, June 5: Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Sue Nabi, Chief Executive Officer and Laurent Mercier, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 10:30 am CET in Paris, France. A webcast of the presentation and fireside chat will be available in the "Events Presentations" section at https://investors.coty.com.

Thursday, June 13: Evercore ISI Virtual Consumer Retail Conference Sue Nabi, Chief Executive Officer and Laurent Mercier, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 11:00 am ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Events Presentations" section at https://investors.coty.com.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 125 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts:

For more information contact:

Investor Relations

Olga Levinzon +1 212 389-7733

olga_levinzon@cotyinc.com

Media

Antonia Werther +31 621 394495

antonia_werther@cotyinc.com