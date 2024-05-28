Emerald Strategy Group, a full-service strategic advisory and investment firm, is announcing its launch to enable the global transition to sustainable energy and industrial decarbonization.

Formed through the consolidation of three specialized entities: Emerald Strategy Partners (formerly Emerald Operating Partners), Energy Transition Finance, and Emerald Capital Partners, Emerald Strategy Group helps businesses from startups to the world's largest companies and private equity funds adapt to meet the challenge of the multi-trillion-dollar energy transition.

Grouping these entities creates a singular platform offering investment, business transformation and non-dilutive financing advisory services, and equity capital for businesses making energy and industry more sustainable.

In 2023, Emerald Strategy Partners advised on over $6 billion of M&A, with $4.2 billion of these activities resulting in a successful transaction for its clients. The group's strategic advisory activities additionally added ~$9 billion in organic and inorganic revenue to its customers' P&Ls.

The International Energy Agency estimates that $4.5 trillion will need to be invested annually to meet the challenges of the new climate economy. Emerald Strategy Group exists to help companies access and deploy that capital through acquisitions and growth advisory services to meet the challenges of climate change and the opportunities to transform their businesses.

From offices in London, Philadelphia, and Chattanooga, Emerald Strategy Partners is already a leading advisor in industrial decarbonization to Fortune 500 manufacturing conglomerates and some of the world's largest private equity firms.

Meanwhile, the recently launched Energy Transition Finance advisory helps businesses access the billions of dollars in non-dilutive financing available from federal, state and local governments to meet their emissions reductions targets. Its team has advised on the successful $550 million U.S. Department of Energy Loan Programs Office award and the successful $18 million Defense Production Act grant. The firm is currently working with companies on loan applications worth several billion dollars.

With a portfolio spanning biofuels, hydrogen, energy storage, and renewable energy project development, and $150 million in assets under management, Emerald Capital Partners invests in the innovations powering the next wave of industrial transformation.

Emerald Strategy Group is led by Lawrence Quinn, who serves as the co-founder and managing director of the firm, and previously worked as the President and CEO of Alstom Power North America and Chief Executive Officer of Severn Trent Water International Business.

Ulf Hoof, a senior advisor to the group who retired as the SVP of ABB Group M&A after a 22-year career, states, "Emerald Strategy Partner's exceptional offering is built around its mastery of all aspects of the energy transition as well as the world class business leaders that run their projects. It is a group made up of business practitioners, not traditional consultants, and they understand the on the ground reality of what it takes to drive change into a business. They are the only strategic advisory firm I would ever be associated with."

"We are at a critical juncture in our global environmental narrative, where the decisions we make today will shape the future of our planet," says Quinn. "The formation of Emerald Strategy Group is a testament to our unwavering commitment to not only witness but actively shape a sustainable future. By harnessing the collective expertise and resources of our foundational entities, we aim to empower our clients to lead the charge towards a carbon-neutral world."

For more information about Emerald Strategy Group and its services, please visit https://www.emerald-sg.com.

