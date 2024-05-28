Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Initial Public Offering, Publication of Prospectus, Launch of Placing and Offer for Subscription

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc(the "Company")

Initial Public Offering, Publication of Prospectus, Launch of Placing and Offer for Subscription

LEI: 2138006A8FCYYWSJKE32

Introduction

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc (the "Company" or "AGVIT") has today published a prospectus in relation to the issue of ordinary shares of one penny each (the "Ordinary Shares") and zero dividend preference shares of one penny each (the "ZDP Shares", and together with the Ordinary Shares, the "Shares") in the capital of the Company, in connection with: (i) a scheme of reconstruction and members' voluntary winding up of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT") under the Insolvency Act (the "Scheme"); and (ii) the Placing and Offer for Subscription (the Placing and Offer for Subscription together with the Scheme being herein referred to as the "Issues").

In considering the investment highlights and reasons for the Issues, the Placing and Offer for Subscription is also being launched to give investors who are not current shareholders of ASLIT the opportunity to become shareholders in AGVIT.

Overview of the Company

The Company is a newly incorporated investment trust, with a fixed life of seven years, which aims to provide Ordinary Shareholders with high total returns, incorporating an attractive level of income, and to provide ZDP Shareholders with a pre-determined Final Capital Entitlement of 160.58 pence on the Planned Winding Up Date of 30 June 2031.

The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by small UK quoted companies, cash and other assets in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

It is intended that the Company will act as the rollover option for existing shareholders in ASLIT in connection with the recommended proposals for the ASLIT Scheme. The Company is also proposing to issue Ordinary Shares and ZDP Shares each at the Issue Price of 100 pence per Share pursuant to the Placing and Offer for Subscription.

The Company's capital structure is such that the underlying value of assets attributable to the Ordinary Shares is geared by the rising capital entitlements of the ZDP Shares. The Ordinary Shares will be therefore geared by the ZDP Shares in a ratio of 8:3. The Company does not intend to utilise any bank borrowings other than short term overdraft and/or working capital facilities. The Directors expect that, in normal market conditions, bank borrowings will not exceed 2.5 per cent. of Total Assets.

The Fixed Final Capital Entitlement per ZDP Share on the Planned Winding Up Date of 160.58 pence implies a Gross Redemption Yield of 7.0 per cent. at the Issue Price of 100 pence.

The Company's policy is to distribute a significant proportion of its net revenue (after payment of expenses and taxation) in the form of dividends paid in Sterling to Ordinary Shareholders. Ordinary Shareholders are entitled to receive all such dividends. The holders of the ZDP Shares are not entitled to receive dividend payments. The Directors anticipate that, on the basis of the Assumptions set out in the Prospectus and in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the Company will target total dividends in the range of 4.0 and 5.0 pence per Ordinary Share, in respect of the period from Admission to 30 June 2025.[1] Dividends on the Ordinary Shares are expected to be paid half-yearly, normally in March and August in respect of each financial year.

The Company has an independent board of non-executive directors and has engaged Aberforth Partners LLP (the "Investment Manager") as the Company's alternative investment fund manager to provide overall portfolio and risk management services to the Company. The Investment Manager was formed in 1990 and specialises in investing in small UK quoted companies. Aberforth Partners LLP will receive a management fee, calculated and payable quarterly in advance, equal to 0.1875 per cent. of the Company's Total Assets (excluding VAT) at the end of the quarter preceding that to which the fee relates. Assuming a constant level of Total Assets, this would be equivalent to 0.75 per cent. of Total Assets over the course of a year.

Investment Highlights

Specialist small cap investment managers with proven long-term track record of outperformance

Aberforth Partners has a 33 year record of strong investment performance in the small UK quoted companies asset class. Since its inception in December 1990 to 30 April 2024, Aberforth's longest-standing client, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc, has delivered a NAV total return compound of 11.9 per cent.

Aberforth Partners has a successful investment record in managing split capital limited life investment trusts. The three predecessor split capital trusts that have been managed by Aberforth prior to the launch of ASLIT in July 2017 delivered total returns of between 13 per cent. and 19 per cent[2]. per annum over the period of each of their fixed terms.

Aberforth Partners' experience helps deliver strong investment performance through a value investment philosophy, in-depth bottom-up analysis and purposeful engagement with portfolio companies.

A differentiated investment vehicle - geared, limited life and closed-ended

AGVIT will offer a geared exposure to small UK quoted companies.

AGVIT's life is limited to seven years, with a planned winding up date of 30 June 2031, ensuring shareholders have an opportunity for liquidity at close to NAV within a defined time period.

The closed-ended structure enables AGVIT to take advantage of gearing, potentially enhancing returns.

Significant alignment between the Investment Manager and shareholders

The partners of Aberforth Partners will be significant investors in AGVIT, ensuring material alignment with shareholders.

Aberforth Partners will also make a cost contribution of £450,000 toward the cost of the Issues in order to defray costs for other Shareholders.

Opportunity from the resilience of small UK quoted companies

The profits of small UK quoted companies continue to be depressed by the recession in the second half of 2023 and by the lingering effects of the Pandemic. There is therefore scope for a profit recovery as economic conditions improve.

Notwithstanding this currently depressed profitability, the balance sheets of small UK quoted companies as a whole are in a robust state. Additionally, for some companies, the opportunity to de-risk defined benefit pension schemes should enhance free cash flow.

Projected recovery in valuations from historically low levels

The portfolios managed by Aberforth Partners currently have unusually low valuations, which the Investment Managers believe are the basis of good future investment returns.

The portfolios managed by Aberforth Partners currently have a "triple discount", which stems from apathy towards UK economy, sentiment towards UK small caps and value bias of the Investment Managers' investment approach. The Investment Managers believe that Shareholders can benefit as these discounts narrow over time.

There is historical evidence that the chance of achieving superior medium term investment returns is higher when starting valuations are low.

Continued M&A activity in the UK

Low stock market valuations are attracting M&A interest from other companies and from private equity. This is a route through which value opportunities can be realised.

Average EV/EBITDA multiples paid in recent transactions are higher than the average multiples of portfolios managed by the Investment Managers.

When proposed takeover terms are inadequate, Aberforth Partners engages with the aim of improving the outcome for shareholders.

The Investment Managers' value investment style

Aberforth Partners has consistently followed a value investment philosophy, which sets it apart from most other managers of small company investment trusts.

There is evidence that the value investment style has contributed to superior investment returns over the long term.

Income differentiation of small UK quoted companies

Most UK equity income funds rely on dividends from large companies.

Dividends from small UK quoted companies are better diversified and have grown more quickly over time when compared to large UK companies.

The income outlook is supported by good dividend cover and strong balance sheets.

Reasons for the Issues

The reason for the Issues is to enable the Company to act as the rollover option for existing shareholders in ASLIT and, in exchange it will acquire ASLIT's rollover portfolio comprising the assets (mostly small UK quoted companies as well as cash and other assets) which represent the entitlements of those shareholders in ASLIT who have elected or are deemed to have elected to rollover their investment in ASLIT into AGVIT pursuant to the Scheme. The Company is also proposing to issue up to 161.5 million Ordinary Shares (less such number of Ordinary Shares as are issued under the Scheme) and up to 60.5 million ZDP Shares (less such number of ZDP Shares as are issued under the Scheme) under the Placing and Offer for Subscription to finance the acquisition of all or part of ASLIT's remaining portfolio.

Further details of the Placing and Offer for Subscription

Pursuant to the Placing and Offer for Subscription, the Issue Price of the Ordinary Shares and the ZDP Shares is 100 pence per Share.

The Company is not seeking to raise new capital under the Placing and Offer for Subscription in excess of the amount which when taken with the Scheme Issue would result in the Company being larger than ASLIT as at 30 April 2024 when its total assets were £222 million.

Scaling back

The Board shall have an overriding discretion (after consultation with the ASLIT Directors, the Investment Manager and J.P. Morgan Cazenove) to scale back elections under the Scheme and/or applications under the Placing and Offer for Subscription to ensure that the Company: (i) will not be larger than ASLIT as at 30 April 2024 when it had total assets of £222 million; and (ii) will have a ratio of Ordinary Shares to ZDP Shares of 8:3. In exercising its discretion, the Board intends to seek to ensure a fair allocation between those shareholders in ASLIT who elect for the Rollover Options and in allocating Ordinary Shares give preference, so far as is practicable, to those existing ASLIT Ordinary Shareholders who have elected (or are deemed to elect) for the Ordinary Rollover Option and, in allocating ZDP Shares, the Board in particular intends to give preference, so far as is practicable, to those investors who have elected for the ZDP Rollover Zero Option and/or the ZDP Rollover Ordinary Option.

The results of the Issues (including any scaling back) will be announced through a Regulatory Information Service on 28 June 2024.

Issue Statistics[3]

The Company Minimum Share Subscription Amount from the Scheme Issue and the Offer Issue £75 million Maximum share subscription from Scheme Issue and Offer Issue £222 million The ratio, on Admission, of Ordinary Shares to ZDP Shares 8:3 Ordinary Shares Issue Price per Ordinary Share 100 pence Anticipated range for total dividend per Ordinary Share for the period to 30 June 2025[4] 4.0 - 5.0 pence Hurdle rate to return Issue Price of 100 pence per Ordinary Share at the Planned Winding Up Date[5] 3.0 per cent. per annum Hurdle rate at or below which the Ordinary Shares will not have any capital value on the Planned Winding Up Date [5] -10.3 per cent. per annum Maximum number of Ordinary Shares available under the Issues 161.5 million ZDP Shares Issue Price per ZDP Share 100 pence Fixed Final Capital Entitlement per ZDP Share on the Planned Winding Up Date 160.58 pence Gross Redemption Yield at Issue Price[6] 7.0 per cent. Illustrative Cover of the ZDP Shares upon Admission 2.0 times Hurdle rate at or above which the ZDP Shares will receive final capital entitlement of 160.58 pence on the Planned Winding Up Date[5] -10.3 per cent. per annum Hurdle rate at or below which ZDP Shares will not be entitled to any final capital entitlement on the Planned Winding Up Date[5] -50.2 per cent. per annum Maximum number of ZDP Shares to be issued pursuant to the Issues 60.5 million

Timetable

Placing and Offer for Subscription Publication of the Prospectus 28 May Placing and Offer for Subscription open 28 May Latest time and date for receipt of Application Forms under the Offer for Subscription 11.00 a.m. on 21 June Latest time and date for receipt of applications under the Placing 4.00 p.m. on 21 June Regulatory Information Service announcement of the results of the Placing and Offer for Subscription and the number of Ordinary Shares and ZDP Shares to be issued pursuant to the ASLIT Scheme 28 June ASLIT Scheme First ASLIT General Meeting 10.00 a.m. on 20 June Calculation Date 5.00 p.m. on 21 June Record Date for entitlement under the ASLIT Scheme 6.00 p.m. on 21 June ASLIT Shares disabled for settlement in CREST 6.00 p.m. on 21 June Suspension of trading in ASLIT Shares 7.30 a.m. on 24 June Announcement of the results of the Elections and reclassification of the ASLIT Shares 26 June Reclassification of ASLIT Shares (and commencement of dealings in Reclassified ASLIT Shares) 8.00 a.m. on 27 June Suspension of listing of Reclassified ASLIT Shares and ASLIT Register closes 7.30 a.m. on 28 June Second ASLIT General Meeting 10.00 a.m. on 28 June Effective Date for implementation of the ASLIT Scheme and commencement of the liquidation of ASLIT 28 June Admission to the listing and commencement of dealings in the Ordinary Shares and ZDP Shares issued pursuant to the Issues 8.00 a.m. on 1 July Crediting of CREST accounts in respect of the Ordinary Shares and the ZDP Shares issued under the Issues as soon as is reasonably practicable on 1 July Share certificates in respect of the Ordinary Shares and the ZDP Shares despatched (if applicable) as soon as practicable

after 1 July Cancellation of listing of Reclassified ASLIT Shares as soon as practicable

after the Effective Date Notes: 1. The times and dates set out in the above may be adjusted by the Company, in which event details of the new times and/or dates will be notified, as required, to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange and, where appropriate, to Shareholders and an announcement will be made through a Regulatory Information Service. 2. All references to times are to London time, unless otherwise stated.

Admission and Dealings

Applications will be made to: (i) the FCA for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List and for the ZDP Shares to be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List; and (ii) the London Stock Exchange for such Shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. It is expected that Admission will become effective, and dealings in the Ordinary Shares and ZDP Shares will commence, at 8.00 a.m. on 1 July 2024.

Defined terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the meanings ascribed to them in the Prospectus.

The Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/a/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at https://www.aberforth.co.uk/trusts-and-funds/aberforth-geared-value-income-trust-plc .

For further information, please contact:

Investment Managers

AberforthPartnersLLP +44 (0) 131 220 0733

Euan Macdonald

Peter Shaw

Sponsor and Placing Agent J.P. Morgan Cazenove(JPMC) +44(0) 203 493 8000 William Simmonds Rupert Budge SolicitorstotheCompany Dickson Minto LLP +44(0)207 649 6823 Douglas Armstrong

