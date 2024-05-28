Centra Companies: Centra Capital Partners Teams Up With Equity Trust Company to Simplify Investing in Single-Family Home Developments

New collaboration allows investors to use a self-directed IRA to invest in real estate

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Centra Capital Partners and Equity Trust Company have teamed up to allow investors to use a self-directed IRA to fund single-family home investment opportunities. The projects available for investment through this collaboration include the Meadows at Hugo and Ramsey Waterfront Village; communities being built by the Centra team located in the suburbs of Minneapolis.

Centra Capital Partners teams up with Equity Institutional Services

"Real estate investing has been out of reach for many," says Dale Wills, Owner & Founder of Centra Capital Partners. "This collaboration breaks down barriers, allowing individuals to take control and invest in alternative assets."

The housing market in Minneapolis is tight. Prices are rising and inventory levels are extremely low. Centra delivers new homes to the marketplace at prices buyers can afford. By owning and controlling each development from start to finish, Centra concentrates purchasing power, controls inventory, and ensures the sales cycle is aligned with market demand.

"Demand for new housing is outpacing our ability to build homes," says Wills. "By teaming up with Equity Trust, we're giving investors the power to build wealth and help solve the homeownership challenges first-time buyers face."

Opening an account with Equity Trust Company takes only 10-15 minutes. Investors simply transfer funds and direct Equity Trust to allocate them into a Centra Capital Partners' opportunity.

Equity Trust Company had more than $45B of assets under custody and administration in January 2024. For 50 years, it has empowered individual investors and financial professionals by delivering true investment freedom.

"Our mission at Equity Trust is to open up new investment opportunities for individuals with retirement accounts," said Brad Janitz, Senior Director of Sales at Equity Trust Company. "We are excited to work alongside Centra to make it easy for individuals to invest in real estate opportunities through their retirement accounts."

About Centra Capital Partners:

A real estate syndication company with over $500 million in project value since 2011. The company takes an investor-first approach, offering transparency in operations by and making decisions with the investor's best interests in mind. It provides opportunities that its sister company, Centra Homes, develops from start to finish, utilizing the team's knowledge and expertise for sourcing, entitlement, construction and sales. Its team members are experts in the Twin Cities market.

About Equity Trust Company:

Equity Trust Company is a financial services company that enables individual investors and financial professionals to diversify investment portfolios using alternative asset classes such as real estate, tax liens, private equity, cryptocurrency, and precious metals. Equity Trust Company evolved from a predecessor brokerage firm founded in 1974, to a directed custodian today with more than $45 billion in assets (as of 1/1/24). Equity Institutional Services provides dedicated support and administrative solutions for institutional clients of Equity Trust Company. For more information, visit trustetc.com.

