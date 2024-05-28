Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029
Rebuilding After a Resurgence; Transforming Morris Brown College With The Home Depot

Originally published on Built From Scratch

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Morris Brown College, a historically Black college in Atlanta, Georgia, has experienced its share of setbacks and challenges over the years. From almost closing in 2012 to graduating its largest class in 20 years this month, the institution has proven to be resilient.

In support of this historic comeback, The Home Depot's Retool Your School program is helping to transform spaces on campus. President Kevin James shares how their story of growth and resurgence wouldn't be possible without the community's support.

Established in 2009, Retool Your School has invested more than $12 million in financial support, providing HBCUs with needs-based grants for campus renovations. For a look at this year's Retool Your School winners, visit RetoolYourSchool.com.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View the original press release on accesswire.com

