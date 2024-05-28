Foundation Software's Mobile Workforce Podcast Hosts Economist Dr. Anirban Basu

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Tune into the latest episode of the Mobile Workforce Podcast and listen as host Mike Merril welcomes Chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group Dr. Anirban Basu. Dr. Basu is a renowned economist, known for his sharp mind and critical commentary on the construction industry. Dr. Basu's discussion with Merril provides valuable insights into how current economic conditions - including consumer spending trends and government policies - are shaping our future.

As Americans navigate high interest rates and ongoing inflation, it becomes more imperative than ever to understand what this will mean for the construction industry. As Dr. Basu states, "The Federal Reserve is stuck with these high interest rates, we're all stuck with these high interest rates. It's making economic life more challenging."

Throughout the conversation, Dr. Basu offers actionable advice for construction business owners looking to prepare for potential economic downturns.

Key points discussed, include:

The economic influence of consumer and federal spending

Predictions for the construction industry's growth despite economic uncertainties

Strategies for businesses as they prepare for impending economic shifts

Join us to understand the economic forces currently at play to prepare your business for the future. Catch this latest episode of the Mobile Workforce Podcast here.

