Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - Clifton Blake, a Toronto-based, fully integrated real estate asset development and management firm, and Wilkinson Construction, a Toronto-based, second-generation leader in construction management, are pleased to announce they have joined to form a new real estate development and management company called CB Wilkinson.

The new entity, CB Wilkinson, will bring a full-cycle, vertically integrated and turnkey development and construction solution to the urban real estate development market in the greater Toronto metropolitan area, with a focus on integrity, quality and transparency in the development of community-focused projects.

Clifton Blake brings to the unison its strategic vision for high-quality, mixed-use developments that enhance urban living, supported by a track record of consistent investor returns and innovative, community-focused projects. Wilkinson Construction brings its hands-on, ethical approach and deep understanding of urban infill construction, ensuring that every project is not only built to the highest standards but also embodies sustainability and technological innovation.

"Our collaboration with Wilkinson marks a defining moment in urban real estate development," stated stated Wes Myles, President of Clifton Blake. "Enhancing our asset management capabilities to include integrated construction management services not only provides better control and closer oversight over the entire development process, but also brings an opportunity to create additional value for our communities, residential and retail tenants, and our investors."

"We are extremely excited to be teaming up with Clifton Blake to form CB Wilkinson," said Jeff Wilkinson, President of Wilkinson Construction. "This collaboration enhances our role in the project lifecycle, from initial planning to final construction, ensuring that we have a direct influence on the quality and execution of developments. By aligning with Clifton Blake, we not only expand our capabilities but also solidify our commitment to providing greater control and alignment of interests across all projects."

Wes Myles - Chief Executive Officer

Wes Myles has over 25 years of experience in commercial real estate, operating in local, foreign, and emerging markets. He has held senior positions at KPMG Real Estate, Slate Asset Management (The Blackstone Group), and GE Capital. Wes earned an MBA in International Finance, Economics, and Strategic Management, as well as a Post-MBA in Advanced Management, Real Estate, and Infrastructure Investment, both from the Schulich School of Business. Wes is responsible for executing strategic plans at both the project level and the firm's overall strategic vision. His extensive skills in valuations, financing, acquisitions, dispositions, and asset management are key to CB Wilkinson's operations. At CB Wilkinson, Wes will bring together the acquisition, funding, and timely delivery of institutional-grade, mixed-use assets, leveraging his extensive experience in development, construction, and private equity.

Jeff Wilkinson - President

Jeff Wilkinson holds a civil engineering degree from the University of Waterloo and a master's degree in construction management. Under his leadership over the past 12 years, Wilkinson Construction has focused on establishing itself in the mid-rise residential segment of the construction industry. The company's impressive portfolio demonstrates a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and efficiency, utilizing cutting-edge architectural, structural, and mechanical systems. Jeff believes that each project is unique and that building systems must be tailored to suit the project, design, and client goals. At CB Wilkinson, he will oversee all construction operations, ensuring best practices and the integration of emerging building technologies.

Rob Romeo Sr. - Executive Vice President, Construction Operations

Robert Romeo brings 39 years of construction industry experience, managing approximately 7 million square feet of commercial, industrial, and residential projects. His career began as an estimator and site superintendent, progressing through project management to his current role. Robert has completed numerous automotive dealerships and mid-rise residential projects, such as 102 Bloor Street West and 1700 Avenue Rd. At CB Wilkinson, he will leverage his extensive hands-on experience to build a proficient team that meets and exceeds the expectations of partners, clients, and investors.

John Wyman - Executive Vice President, Development and Operations

John Wyman is an experienced industry professional with a diverse background in trades, property management, and construction. He has held senior roles at several major Ontario firms and has successfully delivered significant projects for clients such as Bell, Rogers, and RBC. Prior to joining Clifton Blake, he served as Director of Construction at Core Development Group, where he launched nearly 400 residential units. At CB Wilkinson, John will ensure the realization of the company's vision in both physical assets and operational excellence, with a focus on the identification and implementation of emerging technologies to enhance sustainability and efficiency.

The coming together of Clifton Blake and Wilkinson Construction is not only a strategic alliance but a natural alignment of shared values. Clifton Blake's commitment to crafting livable, sustainable communities integrates seamlessly with Wilkinson Construction's dedication to integrity, transparency, and quality in every project. The combined expertise will focus on urban infills, mid-rise, and multi-family mixed-use properties in up-and-coming, high-growth, transit-oriented communities where buildings are constructed with intent and purpose.

CB Wilkinson aims to address the widening gap between developers and constructors, which often leads to longer times to market and higher costs. By better aligning development and construction priorities, CB Wilkinson seeks to reduce these inefficiencies, resulting in faster project delivery and lower development costs. The primary goal is to execute projects more effectively for the benefit of all stakeholders, including investors and end-users, ensuring that new housing supply meets market demands while maintaining high standards of quality and sustainability.

With this strategic alignment and focus on innovation, CB Wilkinson is set to transform the urban landscape of Toronto. The unison is dedicated to delivering exceptional real estate developments that benefit investors, residents, and businesses alike. By combining development and management expertise under one roof, CB Wilkinson will drive innovation and excellence in the real estate sector, meeting and anticipating the evolving needs of urban environments.

About Clifton Blake

Clifton Blake is a Toronto-based, fully integrated real estate asset manager redefining the urban landscape with its unique approach to mixed-use properties. The company's projects blend high-quality, infill mixed-use developments with a multifamily focus and are strategically transit-oriented for unparalleled accessibility. By prioritizing both residential and commercial spaces, Clifton Blake creates cohesive environments that enhance urban living. Clifton Blake offers a range of investment products and financing solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients, focusing on execution to deliver consistent returns to investors. For more information, visit: www.cliftonblake.com.

About Wilkinson Construction

Wilkinson Construction is a second-generation, family-run construction management firm based in Toronto. Committed to integrity, transparency, and quality, Wilkinson Construction employs a hands-on approach that ensures principals are involved in every project. Specializing in urban infill and mid-rise developments, the company leads the industry in sustainability and technology, meeting the highest standards for each project. Wilkinson Construction's strategic downtown location places it at the heart of the mid-rise movement, keeping it at the forefront of sector developments. Known for its reliability and ethical practices, Wilkinson Construction builds not just structures but lasting relationships. For more information, visit: www.wilkinsonconstruction.ca.

