Loop Industries, Inc.: Loop Industries to Hold Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Corporate Update Call May 30, 2024 at 8:30 AM ET

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber, will be holding a corporate update call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. These results are expected to be announced on May 29, 2024 after markets close.

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024
Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time

Participant joining details (by Telephone):

United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839
United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428
Access Code: 697471

OR

Registration Link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=c830b0da&confId=65809
- Avoid wait time - Bypass speaking with an operator to join the call
- Receive a Calendar Invitation with call access details including your unique PIN

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com. Follow Loop on Twitter: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries

For More Information:

Investor Relations:
Kevin C. O'Dowd, Investor Relations
Loop Industries, Inc.
+1 617-755-4602
kodowd@loopindustries.com

SOURCE: Loop Industries, Inc.



© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
