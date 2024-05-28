Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Continues its Expansion in the Dental Practice Management Software Field with the Acquisition of Progitek

This acquisition marks the fifth in the Health and Dental sector for Valsoft

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Quebec company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Progitek, an industry leader in dental practice management software solutions.

Since its inception in 1995, Progitek has led the way in dental practices with a comprehensive solution that simplifies complex processes. The Dentitek platform, designed to enable dental offices to go paperless, streamline clinic management, and enhance productivity, is the cornerstone of this innovative suite. The Analytik module further provides access to essential dental practice statistics, eliminating the need for manual compilation. The communication module enables dental clinics to effortlessly send reminders, confirmations, or appointment updates to their patients. Collectively, these offerings highlight Progitek's dedication to innovation by providing the necessary tools for their clients, dental clinics, to thrive in a dynamic business landscape.

"The acquisition of Progitek by Valsoft will further accelerate the company's growth. Access to new specialized resources and the best management tools on the market will make us even more efficient at all levels. Thanks to their expertise in IT, our new partner will help modernize our Dentitek management software and develop new products that will soon be on the market," said Éric Vézina, Engineer, Founder and President of Progitek.

Valsoft is pleased to confirm that Progitek's founder, Éric Vézina, will continue in his role following the acquisition, ensuring the continuity of the exceptional leadership and innovative spirit that has been crucial to Progitek's success.

"We are extremely proud to acquire such a remarkable company, which represents not only excellence in dental practice management software but also reflects the innovative spirit of the beautiful city of Quebec. We look forward to collaborating with Progitek's talented team to continue serving and innovating for our current and future clients," said Michel Bourassa, Executive Vice President of Operations at Valsoft.

The fifth acquisition in the Health and Dental sector for Valsoft, Progitek will have the opportunity to work with Valsoft's operating arm, Aspire Software, to strengthen its market presence and significantly enhance its products and services.

About Progitek

Established in 1995, Progitek offers a variety of cutting-edge software solutions for dental professionals. Founded by Éric Vézina (President), the company's primary goal is to enhance and innovate dental clinic efficiency and productivity. https://www.dentitek.ca/

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more: www.valsoftcorp.com.

Valsoft was represented internally by Shinjay (Ssin) Choi (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel), and Pamela Romero (Paralegal). Progitek Dev. Inc. was represented by Stein Monast.

