Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG) reported an NAV total return of 3% in H124 (to March 2024) following the first-time recognition of 2024 portfolio company budgets and 2024 consensus forecasts for peers in Q124. Its H124 return includes a net €19m negative effect from the incorporation of additional portfolio valuation factors. DBAG's H124 performance was supported by the successful sale of in-tech at a healthy 3.2x multiple on invested capital (MOIC). DBAG also closed the initial investment in a 51% stake in ELF Capital. Its shares now trade at a c 22% discount to NAV.

