Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

28 May 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

28 May 2024

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 28 May 2024 it was notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"):

Eric Drooff, Divisional President of North America, disposed of 62,947 Shares at GBP13.41 per Share. The transaction took place on 24 May 2024 in London (XLON).

The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Kerry Porritt, Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

