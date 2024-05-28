Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.05.2024
WKN: A1T985 | ISIN: GB00B94QM994 | Ticker-Symbol: 1V9
Stuttgart
28.05.24
10:48 Uhr
7,150 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
28.05.2024
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2024 Annual General Meeting Notice

Contact:

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Hannah Crocker
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2024 Annual General Meeting Notice

Guernsey, 28 May 2024 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that notice of its Annual General Meeting containing the full text of the proposed resolutions and a proxy statement has been mailed out to all holders on record as of Friday, 24 May 2024. In addition, the Company has posted the Annual General Meeting notice on its website under Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

As previously announced, Eurocastle will hold its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 12 June 2024, at the Company's registered office at 2:00 pm Guernsey time (3:00 pm CET).

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited.


