WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
24.05.24
17:02 Uhr
6,400 Euro
-0,100
-1,54 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3506,50018:27
6,4006,45018:26
PR Newswire
28.05.2024 | 18:00
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

28 May 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 544.620. The highest price paid per share was 547.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 540.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 513,471,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 794,045,453. Rightmove holds 11,536,951 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1284

542.400

16:17:45

1388

542.400

16:14:35

1318

541.800

16:12:29

1127

540.800

16:10:31

1352

542.200

16:06:24

1124

542.600

16:04:49

1357

542.600

16:02:30

1380

542.800

16:00:20

346

543.000

15:59:46

712

543.000

15:54:33

520

543.000

15:54:33

1297

543.000

15:51:52

1289

543.600

15:50:01

1268

543.400

15:45:41

1177

542.800

15:42:21

68

542.800

15:42:21

1241

543.000

15:39:30

447

543.200

15:38:31

1331

543.600

15:34:16

771

543.600

15:33:11

439

543.600

15:33:11

14

543.600

15:33:11

1244

543.600

15:29:38

1122

543.800

15:24:56

286

544.000

15:20:14

962

544.000

15:20:14

647

544.000

15:17:37

467

544.000

15:17:37

1388

544.400

15:13:14

1121

543.600

15:10:25

1343

543.800

15:05:09

1320

544.200

15:03:28

1310

544.800

15:00:04

179

545.000

14:59:12

1093

545.000

14:59:12

1377

544.200

14:51:09

212

544.800

14:47:12

1100

544.800

14:47:12

584

545.200

14:43:35

681

545.200

14:43:35

308

545.200

14:38:55

946

545.200

14:38:55

8

545.200

14:37:15

1100

545.200

14:37:15

14

545.200

14:37:15

1330

545.800

14:33:50

1335

545.800

14:31:11

815

545.800

14:29:39

495

545.800

14:29:39

931

546.200

14:25:40

236

546.200

14:25:40

359

546.200

14:17:19

882

546.200

14:17:19

1146

546.600

14:15:26

1163

546.200

14:10:46

1359

546.200

14:02:15

497

546.200

13:54:16

750

546.200

13:54:16

249

545.800

13:53:34

966

545.800

13:53:34

1333

545.800

13:44:30

706

546.200

13:31:57

462

546.200

13:31:57

1162

546.400

13:30:52

1158

546.800

13:26:41

1231

546.800

13:26:25

1186

546.400

13:20:41

1100

547.000

13:08:34

202

547.000

13:08:34

94

546.200

13:03:59

1100

546.200

13:03:59

282

546.600

12:53:36

1100

546.600

12:53:36

1389

546.000

12:45:23

1130

546.200

12:45:02

1313

544.800

12:40:00

1184

544.400

12:34:14

156

544.200

12:24:21

985

544.200

12:24:21

243

543.400

12:08:44

1114

543.400

12:08:44

1260

543.600

11:55:15

171

544.200

11:44:45

386

544.200

11:44:45

737

544.200

11:44:33

1217

544.200

11:35:22

1233

543.400

11:28:22

25

543.400

11:28:22

1154

543.400

11:27:06

802

543.600

11:19:51

374

543.600

11:19:51

1220

544.000

11:11:17

1338

545.000

11:11:05

564

545.200

11:09:01

595

545.200

11:09:01

155

545.200

11:09:01

121

545.200

11:09:01

1234

545.000

11:03:02

494

545.200

11:03:01

757

545.200

11:03:01

195

545.000

10:49:14

1087

545.000

10:49:14

1141

545.000

10:37:28

393

545.200

10:26:10

199

545.200

10:26:10

712

545.200

10:26:10

825

545.000

10:15:03

382

545.000

10:15:03

1153

545.800

10:03:33

839

545.000

09:52:55

383

545.000

09:52:55

1246

546.600

09:45:11

41

546.600

09:45:11

1152

547.000

09:32:11

415

547.000

09:25:05

938

547.000

09:25:05

670

546.400

09:15:21

690

546.400

09:15:21

1148

544.400

09:06:02

1015

544.000

08:57:15

163

544.000

08:57:13

1288

544.600

08:46:20

1356

544.000

08:45:23

1278

544.000

08:32:47

1278

542.200

08:29:00

1322

542.400

08:21:42

1140

543.200

08:21:42

1021

546.000

08:08:42

319

546.000

08:08:42

1169

546.400

08:01:54


© 2024 PR Newswire
