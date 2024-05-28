Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28
28 May 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 544.620. The highest price paid per share was 547.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 540.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 513,471,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 794,045,453. Rightmove holds 11,536,951 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1284
542.400
16:17:45
1388
542.400
16:14:35
1318
541.800
16:12:29
1127
540.800
16:10:31
1352
542.200
16:06:24
1124
542.600
16:04:49
1357
542.600
16:02:30
1380
542.800
16:00:20
346
543.000
15:59:46
712
543.000
15:54:33
520
543.000
15:54:33
1297
543.000
15:51:52
1289
543.600
15:50:01
1268
543.400
15:45:41
1177
542.800
15:42:21
68
542.800
15:42:21
1241
543.000
15:39:30
447
543.200
15:38:31
1331
543.600
15:34:16
771
543.600
15:33:11
439
543.600
15:33:11
14
543.600
15:33:11
1244
543.600
15:29:38
1122
543.800
15:24:56
286
544.000
15:20:14
962
544.000
15:20:14
647
544.000
15:17:37
467
544.000
15:17:37
1388
544.400
15:13:14
1121
543.600
15:10:25
1343
543.800
15:05:09
1320
544.200
|
15:03:28
1310
544.800
15:00:04
179
545.000
14:59:12
1093
545.000
14:59:12
1377
544.200
14:51:09
212
544.800
14:47:12
1100
544.800
14:47:12
584
545.200
14:43:35
681
545.200
14:43:35
308
545.200
14:38:55
946
545.200
14:38:55
8
545.200
14:37:15
1100
545.200
14:37:15
14
545.200
14:37:15
1330
545.800
14:33:50
1335
545.800
14:31:11
815
545.800
14:29:39
495
545.800
14:29:39
931
546.200
14:25:40
236
546.200
14:25:40
359
546.200
14:17:19
882
546.200
14:17:19
1146
546.600
14:15:26
1163
546.200
14:10:46
1359
546.200
14:02:15
497
546.200
13:54:16
750
546.200
13:54:16
249
545.800
13:53:34
966
545.800
13:53:34
1333
545.800
13:44:30
706
546.200
13:31:57
462
546.200
13:31:57
1162
546.400
13:30:52
1158
546.800
13:26:41
1231
546.800
13:26:25
1186
546.400
13:20:41
1100
547.000
|
13:08:34
202
547.000
13:08:34
94
546.200
13:03:59
1100
546.200
13:03:59
282
546.600
12:53:36
1100
546.600
12:53:36
1389
546.000
12:45:23
1130
546.200
12:45:02
1313
544.800
12:40:00
1184
544.400
12:34:14
156
544.200
12:24:21
985
544.200
12:24:21
243
543.400
12:08:44
1114
543.400
12:08:44
1260
543.600
11:55:15
171
544.200
11:44:45
386
544.200
11:44:45
737
544.200
11:44:33
1217
544.200
11:35:22
1233
543.400
11:28:22
25
543.400
11:28:22
1154
543.400
11:27:06
802
543.600
11:19:51
374
543.600
11:19:51
1220
544.000
11:11:17
1338
545.000
11:11:05
564
545.200
11:09:01
595
545.200
11:09:01
155
545.200
11:09:01
121
545.200
11:09:01
1234
545.000
11:03:02
494
545.200
11:03:01
757
545.200
11:03:01
195
545.000
10:49:14
1087
545.000
10:49:14
1141
545.000
10:37:28
393
545.200
10:26:10
199
545.200
10:26:10
712
545.200
10:26:10
825
545.000
10:15:03
382
545.000
10:15:03
1153
545.800
10:03:33
839
545.000
09:52:55
383
545.000
09:52:55
1246
546.600
09:45:11
41
546.600
09:45:11
1152
547.000
09:32:11
415
547.000
09:25:05
938
547.000
09:25:05
670
546.400
09:15:21
690
546.400
09:15:21
1148
544.400
09:06:02
1015
544.000
08:57:15
163
544.000
08:57:13
1288
544.600
08:46:20
1356
544.000
08:45:23
1278
544.000
08:32:47
1278
542.200
08:29:00
1322
542.400
08:21:42
1140
543.200
08:21:42
1021
546.000
08:08:42
319
546.000
08:08:42
1169
546.400
08:01:54