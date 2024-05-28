Solutions for Our Climate (SFOC) says in a new report that blue hydrogen might not be an effective climate solution, while TotalEnergies and its partners have agreed to explore green hydrogen potential in Tunisia. SFOC said in a new report that South Korea's Boryeong Blue Hydrogen Project, led by Korea Midland Power Co. (Komipo) and SK E&S, will result in significant methane emissions. "This finding contradicts claims by the government and the energy industry that blue hydrogen is a climate solution," said SFOC. The $4 billion initiative aims to produce 250,000 tons of blue hydrogen per year, ...

