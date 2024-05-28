Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.05.2024
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362
Frankfurt
28.05.24
08:04 Uhr
4,180 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
28.05.2024
BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

28 May 2024

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class

Sterling

Date of purchase:

28 May 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

132,722

Lowest price per share (pence)

357

Highest price per share (pence)

359.5

Trading venue

LSE

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:

132,722

Weighted average price per day per trading venue (pence):

358.8185

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)

Ordinary Shares held in Treasury

357,327,638 Sterling Shares

16,710,827 Sterling Shares

29,235,299 Dollar Shares

Nil Dollar Shares

From 28 May 2024, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 547,865,324.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2024 PR Newswire
