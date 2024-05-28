NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment in Fingerprint Cards due to rights issue (184/24)

The Annual General meeting (AGM) of Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprint Cards), held on May 28, 2024, approved a rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders whereby shareholders are entitled to seventeen (17) new shares for every three (3) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 0.09 per share. The Ex-date is May 29, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards/futures in Fingerprint Cards (FINGB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1225477