Dienstag, 28.05.2024
Massiver Kaufalarm bei (noch) unbekanntem Kupfer-Star!
WKN: A2AKRA | ISIN: SE0008374250
Tradegate
28.05.24
17:12 Uhr
0,026 Euro
-0,001
-2,59 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
28.05.2024 | 18:10
114 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment in Fingerprint Cards due to rights issue (184/24)

The Annual General meeting (AGM) of Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprint Cards),
held on May 28, 2024, approved a rights issue with preferential rights for
existing shareholders whereby shareholders are entitled to seventeen (17) new
shares for every three (3) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 0.09 per
share. The Ex-date is May 29, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out
a re-calculation of options, regular forwards/futures in Fingerprint Cards
(FINGB). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1225477
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
