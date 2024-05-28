Grasshopper Farms Partners with Detroit Native and Archer Actor Lucky Yates to Launch Exclusive Cannabis Strains with House of Dank

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Grasshopper Farms, a leading national premium sun-grown cannabis company, is excited to announce its partnership with Lucky Yates, a Detroit native renowned for his role as Dr. Krieger on the hit animated adult TV series, Archer. Together, we are proud to introduce GHF/Dr. K's two exclusive strains: Jazz Hands & Smoke Bomb. Grasshopper Farms has also partnered with House of Dank , ensuring that these strains will be available exclusively at their select retail locations.

As part of this groundbreaking collaboration, Grasshopper Farms and Lucky Yates will embark on a special tour of Detroit, visiting House of Dank's esteemed retailers on Thursday, June 13 through Saturday, June 15. Lucky will be available for meet and greets with fans, signing autographs, and sharing his passion for Cannabis, Grasshopper Farms, House of Dank and his hometown.

During this exclusive three-day promotion, each selected House of Dank location will be stocked with both Dr. K strains, Jazz Hands and Smoke Bomb, for exclusive sale. Additionally, customers purchasing either Jazz Hands or Smoke Bomb will receive a complimentary single infused pre-roll, courtesy of Grasshopper Farms.

To commemorate the occasion, Grasshopper Farms has designed special edition Dr. K.'s Strain giveaway posters for Lucky to autograph at each store location. These posters will also serve as the inspiration for limited-edition giveaway T-shirts, available exclusively during the store appearances.

Lucky Yates, a proud Detroit native, captivated audiences with his portrayal of the eccentric Dr. Krieger on Archer, the beloved animated series that aired for 14 seasons on FX. With a penchant for humor and a passion for cannabis, Lucky has become a prominent advocate for the industry. Beyond his role on Archer, Lucky was also a recurring actor on the Food Network series Good Eats.

We hope you will consider sharing this exciting news and joining Grasshopper Farms, House of Dank and Lucky Yates at these locations as we celebrate the launch of GHF/Dr. K's exclusive strains and embrace the vibrant culture of Detroit. Lucky's meet and greet schedule is below:

Thursday 6/13

3pm -5pm House of Dank Monroe

14750 Laplaisance Road H 160

Monroe, MI 48161

Friday, 6/14

12pm -2pm House of Dank 8 Mile

3340 E 8 Mile Road

Detroit, MI 48234

3pm -5pm House of Dank Center Line

26829 Lawrence Ave.

Center Line, MI 48015

Saturday, 6/15

12pm -2pm House of Dank Ypsilanti

80 Ecorse Road

Ypsilanti, MI 48198

3pm -5pm House of Dank Fort Street

3394 S. Fort Street

Detroit, MI 48217

About Grasshopper Farms

Grasshopper Farms is proud to employ 100% former Michigan caregiver farmers on 160+ acres and ~5,000 outdoor plants. With more than 60 years of combined growing expertise on our 85-person Michigan team, we pledge to deliver the best plants, products, and experience. Offering 30+ strains of premium, sun-grown cannabis, come visit us at the farm in Paw Paw, Michigan, and see for yourself. Currently sold in more than 40 retail locations in Michigan. For more information, visit https://www.grasshopperfarms.com

About House of Dank

House of Dank Recreational Cannabis is dedicated to providing world-class cannabis products. As a leading cannabis retailer in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of medical and recreational flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, CBD, tinctures, topicals, merch, and more. The talented in-house team has vast knowledge of the aspects of cannabis and work to ensure every consumer is receiving the perfect product. When you choose House of Dank you can expect industry-leading care, expertly crafted products, and unmatched guest servicing. For more information, visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook .

