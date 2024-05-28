Regulatory News:

Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU):

The Ordinary shareholders' general meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Mr. John Anis.

Resolutions

The General Shareholders' meeting approved all the resolutions put to the vote. The Shareholders' Meeting approved notably the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 fiscal year.

The General Shareholders' Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of €0.30 per share. The dividend will be paid out on 5 July 2024; the ex-dividend date is 3 July 2024 and the record date is 4 July 2024.

Composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees

The General Shareholders' meeting renewed Mrs. Carole Delorme d'Armaillé, Mrs. Ria Noveria and Mr. Daniel Syahputra Purba as directors.

The Board of Directors of Maurel Prom remains composed of 8 members, including 3 independent directors and 4 women, i.e. 50% of the members of the Board.

All information on the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees is available on the Company's website, under Governance:

https://www.maureletprom.fr/en/groupe/gouvernance/conseil-d-administration

The Board of Directors meeting at the end of the Meeting renewed the mandate of Mr Olivier de Langavant as Chief Executive Officer for a new period of one financial year.

New visual identity for the Group

A new visual identity was presented to shareholders at the close of the Annual General Meeting, the official launch of which is scheduled for 3 June 2024.

For more information, please visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/

_________________________________________________

This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forecasts contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

_________________________________________________

