Dienstag, 28.05.2024
Massiver Kaufalarm bei (noch) unbekanntem Kupfer-Star!
WKN: 905370 | ISIN: CH0005795668 | Ticker-Symbol: SSN
Lang & Schwarz
28.05.24
19:51 Uhr
0,089 Euro
-0,089
-100,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
28.05.2024 | 18:46
Swiss Steel Holding AG announces details of the implementation of the planned reverse stock split

DJ Swiss Steel Holding AG announces details of the implementation of the planned reverse stock split 

Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Swiss Steel Holding AG announces details of the implementation of the planned reverse stock split 
2024-05-28 / 18:14 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Lucerne, May 28, 2024 - Swiss Steel Holding AG today communicates on the details of the reverse stock split in the 
ratio of 200:1, which was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 23 May 2024 
At the Annual General Meeting last week, Swiss Steel Holding AG's shareholders approved the reverse stock split at a 
ratio of 200:1 as proposed by the Board of Directors. In order to implement the planned share consolidation, Swiss 
Steel's Annual General Meeting approved the proposed ordinary capital increase of CHF 492,788,597.68 by CHF 10.32 to 
CHF 492,788,608 at the exclusion of subscription rights, as well as the amendment to the Articles of Association 
required for the share consolidation. 
Swiss Steel Holding AG plans to implement the reverse stock split based on the following timeline: 
 . 28 May 2024: Last trading day of old shares on SIX Swiss Exchange 
 . 29 May 2024: First trading day of new shares on SIX Swiss Exchange (ex-date) 
As a result of the reverse stock split, each holder of 200 (two hundred) registered shares of the Company with a par 
value of CHF 0.08 (par value of the shares before the reverse stock split), as held on 28 May 2024, will receive 1 
(one) new registered share of the Company with a par value of CHF 16.00 (par value of the shares after the reverse 
stock split). 
The reverse stock split may result in fractions of new registered shares for the individual shareholder. This is the 
case if shareholders hold an amount of Swiss Steel shares that is not divisible by 200 or a multiple thereof after 28 
May 2024. Fractions in new shares are rounded down to the next whole number of new Swiss Steel shares, and shareholders 
will receive an equivalent cash compensation for their fractions from Swiss Steel. The reverse stock split has no 
impact on the value of the Company or, subject to the compensation of fractions, the value of the total of the shares 
held by shareholders. 
Swiss Steel shareholders will be informed of the implementation of the reverse stock split by their custodian bank. 
Further information regarding the reverse stock split can be found in the Q&A published on Swiss Steel's website (Link 
). 
 
For further information: 
 
For media queries: 
Anina Berger, anina.berger@swisssteelgroup.com, +41 (0)41 581 4121 
 
For analyst/investor inquiries: 
Burkhard Wagner, burkhard.wagner@swisssteelgroup.com, +41 (0)41 581 4180 
Media Release (PDF) 
About Swiss Steel Group 
Swiss Steel Group with headquarters in Lucerne (Switzerland) is one of the world's leading producers of special steel 
long products. Thanks to the exclusive use of steel scrap in electric arc furnaces, the Group is one of the most 
relevant companies in Europe in the circular economy and is among the market leaders in the field of sustainably 
produced steel - Green Steel. Swiss Steel Group has its own production and distribution entities in over 30 countries 
and, through its strong local presence, offers a wide range of individual solutions in the fields of engineering steel, 
stainless steel, and tool steel. Swiss Steel Group is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and generated a revenue of 
around EUR 3.2 billion in 2023 with approximately 8,800 employees. 
Forward-looking statements 
This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is 
not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus under any other applicable 
laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to, distributed in or sent from jurisdictions in which this is barred or 
prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an 
offer to buy any securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to 
registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. The offer and 
listing of any securities will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a prospectus which is to be approved by 
the competent review body and published. 
This document constitutes advertising in accordance with article 68 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Such 
advertisements are communications to investors aiming to draw their attention to financial instruments. Any investment 
decisions with respect to any securities should not be made based on this advertisement. 
A decision to invest in securities of Swiss Steel Holding AG should be based exclusively on the pro-spectus published 
by Swiss Steel Holding AG (the "Company") for such purpose. Copies of such prospectus (and any supplements thereto) are 
available free of charge from UBS AG (email: swiss-prospectus@ubs.com). In addition, copies of such issue and listing 
prospectus (and any supplements thereto) are available free of charge in Switzerland from Swiss Steel Holding AG, 
Landenbergstrasse 11, 6005 Lucerne, Switzerland (email: ir@swisssteelgroup.com). 
This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of America (including its terri-tories and 
possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other 
jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to 
subscribe for or purchase any securities in such countries or in any other jurisdiction into which the same would be 
unlawful. In particular, the document and the infor-mation contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise 
transmitted into the United States of America or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of 
America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 
1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States 
of America absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no 
public offering of the securities in the United States of America. 
The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No 
prospectus offering securities to the public will be published in the United Kingdom. In the United Kingdom this 
document is only directed at persons who (i) are qualified investors and who are also (ii) investment professionals 
falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FSMA 
Order"); (iii) persons falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d), "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, 
etc." of the FSMA Order and (iv) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity within 
the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully communicat-ed or 
caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only 
available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will 
be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this 
document or any of its contents. 
In any member state of the European Economic Area (each a "Relevant State") this document is only addressed to 
qualified investors in that Relevant State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regula-tion. 
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", 
"assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expres-sions. Such 
forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in 
a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situa-tion, development or performance of Swiss Steel 
Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly pre-sumed in these statements. Against the background of these 
uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Swiss Steel Holding AG assumes no responsibility 
to up-date forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. 
Except as required by applicable law, Swiss Steel Holding AG has no intention or obligation to up-date, keep updated or 
revise this publication or any parts thereof (including any forward-looking statement) following the date hereof. 
Neither the manager nor any of its subsidiary undertakings, affiliates or any of their respective direc-tors, officers, 
employees, advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity or person accepts any responsibility or liability 
whatsoever for, or makes any representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy, 
completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement (or whether any information has been 
omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the group, its subsidiaries or associated 
companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for 
any loss howso-ever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection 
therewith. Accordingly, the manager and the other foregoing persons disclaim, to the fullest extent permitted by 
applicable law, all and any liability, whether arising in tort or contract or that they might otherwise be found to 
have in respect of this announcement and/or any such statement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Media Release

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2024 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
