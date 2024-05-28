JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host the Virtual Investor Pitch Conference on June 17-18, 2024

- Live video webcast presentations with Q&A

- Participating company line-up to be announced

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Pitch Conference on June 17-18, 2024. A full line-up of presenting companies will be announced at a later date.

For the event, participating companies will provide their "elevator pitch" and outline upcoming milestones. Additionally, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Participating companies will answer as many questions as time allows.

All investors and interested parties can access the event schedule and individual company webcast details at www.virtualinvestorco.com. Webcast replays will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

To access all Virtual Investor events, visit www.virtualinvestorco.com.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated investor relations firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

T: +1 (833) 475-8247

jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com