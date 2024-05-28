Third Point Investors Ltd - Directorate Change
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28
Third Point Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/02/2025
(the "Company")
28 May 2024
DIRECTORATE CHANGE
Following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, the Company announces the retirement of Mr Josh Targoff as director of the Company. The Board extends their warm thanks and appreciation to Mr. Targofffor his contribution made to the Company, as a Director, during his tenure.
Enquiries:
Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001