Third Point Investors Ltd - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28



Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/02/2025

(the "Company")

28 May 2024

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, the Company announces the retirement of Mr Josh Targoff as director of the Company. The Board extends their warm thanks and appreciation to Mr. Targofffor his contribution made to the Company, as a Director, during his tenure.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001