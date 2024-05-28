World's Largest Buc-ee's Will Open in Luling on June 10

NEW BUC-EE'S LULING WILL BE LARGEST BUC-EE'S STORE IN THE COUNTRY

LULING, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will unveil its newest travel center in Luling, TX, on Monday, June 10, 2024. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. CT, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 12:00 p.m. CT.

The new Buc-ee's Luling will be the largest Buc-ee's location in the country, bringing the largest Buc-ee's back where the legend began. Occupying more than 75,000 square feet, the updated Buc-ee's Luling will replace the city's current Buc-ee's store, which was the brand's first family travel center, built in 2003.

Located at 10070 I-10, Buc-ee's Luling will offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. Buc-ee's favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available.

Local leaders attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include local leaders, including Mayor CJ Watts of Luling, former Mayor Mike Hendricks of Luling, Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden, and Luling City Manager Mark Mayo.

After the opening of Buc-ee's Luling, Buc-ee's will operate 50 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, and Colorado. Buc-ee's broke ground on the first Virginia and Mississippi locations earlier this year.

"We are thrilled to open the doors to the world's largest Buc-ee's travel center right here in the Great State of Texas," said Buc-ee's Director of Real Estate and Development, Stan Beard. "It's particularly exciting, considering this is the Buc-ee's that started it all, so we are really looking forward to celebrating with the incredible people of Luling."

Buc-ee's Luling will add even more jobs to the area, employing at least 200 team members, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 14 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

