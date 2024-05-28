Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Set to Join Russell Microcap Index

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell U.S. Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the open of U.S. equity markets on Monday, July 1, 2024, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on Friday, May 24, 2024.

The annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Tuesday, April 30, 2024, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Meryl Golden, Chief Executive Officer of Kingstone, stated, "Joining the Russell Microcap® Index is an important milestone for Kingstone, and a reflection of the significant progress in our journey. We believe that this addition will enhance the Company's equity profile and support our efforts in expanding our existing base of institutional investors while also providing greater liquidity for existing stockholders."

Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider and are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Russell determines membership for its equity indexes primarily by objective market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is actively writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York, and in 2023 was the 15th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York. KICO is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Investor Relations Contact:

Karin Daly

Vice President

The Equity Group Inc.

kdaly@equityny.com

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com