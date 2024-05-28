CNH Industrial: New Holland Brings 100% Connected Tractor Line to Tecnoshow

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / CNH Industrial

New Holland, a brand of CNH, featured at the 21st edition of Tecnoshow Comigo in Rio Verde, Brazil.

The brand presented its line of 100% connected tractors at the show last month with a particular emphasis on the T8 and T9 PLM Intelligence, and the CR Intellisense harvester.

One of the main attractions of the booth was the T8 and T9 PLM Intelligence high-power tractors, which feature a completely remodelled factory-embedded electronic architecture focused on digital, connected and high-performance agriculture. The T8 and T9 PLM Intelligence bring a new concept to improve efficiency, delivering higher productivity with lower operating costs.

PLM (Precison Land Management) Intelligence helps farmers meet the demand for precision agriculture in the field. The total connectivity of these tractors enables, for example, better fleet management, control and support in agricultural operations, as they will be fully connected with the brand's new portals, MYNEWHOLLAND, for support and training, and MYPLMCONNECT, for telemetry.

With this 100% connected technology, the rural producer will save on seeds, chemical pesticides, fuel and, at the same time, improve the management of the fleet of machines. This helps optimize the time of agricultural operations and labor.

Another highlight of the brand is the CR Intellisense line of harvesters. With artificial intelligence technology, it allows the operator to choose between different harvesting strategies according to the conditions of the crop and the objective to be achieved.

The Intellisense system features an even more precise and perfect harvesting concept, which helps to increase crop efficiency. In addition, the CR line comes standard with a cabin with greater space and more comfort, lighting with LED lights, onboard telemetry and a "stone" detection system, among other technologies.

To find out more visit New Holland brings 100% connected tractor line to Tecnoshow (cnh.com)

New Holland T8 PLM Intelligence



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View the original press release on accesswire.com