Adevinta ASA - Adevinta reports strong Q1 financial performance in soft macro environment

- Strong EU51 revenue growth: +12% year-on-year
- Total revenues at €480m, up 11%2 year-on-year
- Total EBITDA of €165m, up 14% year-on-year and EBITDA margin of 34.4%
- Strong cash flow generation and continued deleveraging
Oslo, 28 May 2024 - Adevinta ASA (ADE) ("Adevinta' or "the Company") reported strong group revenue growth of 11% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year. This excludes the impact of the Hungarian business divestment in Q3 2023.
EU5 Markets revenues reached €449 million in the quarter, representing a strong 12% growth, despite the soft macroeconomic environment:
- Online classifieds revenues improved by 16%, supported by continued strong double-digit revenue growth in Mobility, driven by strong double-digit performance in all markets. Real Estate posted a solid performance in the period, driven by Kleinanzeigen and France. Jobs' performance was back to growth;
- Transactional revenues grew by 31% year-on-year, with strong revenue growth in all markets;
- Advertising revenues were down 6% year-on-year, as a result of an overall weaker advertising market.
Gross operating profit (reported EBITDA) amounted to 165 million euro, up 14% year-on-year, representing a 34.4% margin, up 1 percentage point year-on-year, driven by the strong revenue growth in the period.
This was partly offset by (i) higher marketing costs, driven by a low comparative base in the previous year and by additional investments in key markets, particularly Kleinanzeigen, Mobile.de and France, (ii) higher IT expenses, due to changes in accounting treatment, (iii) higher direct costs from transactional services, in line with the adoption of the service and revenue growth, and (iv) a €(2)m charge on share-based compensation and personnel costs as a result of the voluntary offer.
Antoine Jouteau, CEO Adevinta, comments:
"Adevinta's strong start to the year has been underpinned by solid operational and financial performance. We have continued the successful execution of our Growing at Scale strategy while our sector expertise, product innovation and robust financials have established a firm foundation for the year ahead. Overall, Adevinta remains a high-performing business with a strong financial foundation and profitable business model. Our strategic growth pillars - Mobility, Real Estate and transactional businesses - continue to be the key drivers of this successful growth story. I would like to thank our employees whose ability, ambition and commitment continue to position Adevinta as a leading online classifieds platform and champion for sustainable commerce."
Highlights of Q1 2024
Strong Q1 2024 results performance in a soft macro environment
Strong revenue growth in EU51 markets: +12% year-on-year
- Double digit growth in Classifieds (+16%), with double digit growth in Mobility (+22%) and solid growth in Real Estate (+7%). Jobs back to growth
- Consumer Goods transaction revenues growth up +31% yoy, with strong performance in Kleinanzeigen, Benelux and Italy
- Advertising revenues down 6% yoy
Total consolidated revenues at €480m, up 11%2 year-on-year
Reported EBITDA margin of 34.4%, up 1pp year-on-year, despite higher investment in marketing, a €(2)m charge as a result of the voluntary offer, and business mix evolution
Total consolidated EBITDA of €165m, up 14% year-on-year
Strong cash flow generation and continued deleveraging
- Adjusted NCF from operating activities3 of €106m in the quarter
- Debt repayment: €50m in the quarter, prioritising floating debt
Continued successful execution of our Growing at Scale strategy
Platform convergence project progressing well and according to plan
Continued focus on operational excellence, with:
- Increased monetisation in key verticals along with product innovation
- Continued robust scaling of transactional services
- Continued financial discipline
Long-term ambition for EU5 Markets confirmed
- 2023-2026 annual revenue growth between 11% and 15%
- 2026 EBITDA margin: 40-45%
Aurelia Bidco Norway AS offer
Fulfilment of Regulatory Approvals Condition announced on April 24
Settlement of the Offer expected on May 29
1 EU5 markets correspond to Germany, France, Spain, Benelux and Italy
2 Excluding Hungary
3Net cash flow from operating activities adjusted for CAPEX and IFRS 16 lease payments
Financial performance
|FIRST QUARTER
|€ million
|2024
|2023
|yoy %
|Operating revenues
|480
|435
|10%
|EBITDA
|165
|145
|14%
|EBITDA margin
|34.4%
|33.4%
|Operating revenues per segment
|France
|148
|132
|12%
|mobile.de
|108
|90
|20%
|European Markets
|203
|187
|8%
|International Markets
|20
|23
|-13%
|Other and Headquarters
|2
|4
|-52%
|Eliminations
|0
|-1
|100%
|EBITDA per segment
|France
|65
|56
|15%
|mobile.de
|67
|51
|32%
|European Markets
|75
|75
|0%
|International Markets
|8
|11
|-25%
|Other and Headquarters
|-49
|-47
|4%
|Non-consolidated JVs
|Proportionate share of revenues
|29
|27
|7%
|Proportionate share of EBITDA
|6
|9
|-29%
Operating revenues by category
|FIRST QUARTER
|€ million
|2024
|2023
|yoy %1
|Online classifieds revenues
|376
|331
|15%
|Transactional revenues
|33
|25
|31%
|Advertising revenues
|70
|76
|-7%
|Other revenues
|2
|4
|-49%
|Operating revenues
|480
|435
|11%
1Excluding Hungary
About Adevinta
Adevinta is a leading online classifieds group and champion for sustainable commerce with a focus on Europe.
Our portfolio of 25+ digital marketplaces spans consumer goods, mobility, real estate, holiday rentals and jobs. Every month, our industry-leading technology enables more than 120 million people and over a million businesses across Europe to connect and trade. Loved local brands include leboncoin in France; mobile.de and Kleinanzeigen in Germany; Fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy; Marktplaats in Benelux and the Canadian marketplace Kijiji.
Our international team of diverse individuals are united in their purpose to make a positive impact on the environment, the economy and society every single day.
Adevinta - Changing commerce together.
To find out more, visit Adevinta.com.
