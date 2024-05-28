MAG Silver has already posted good quarterly figures and has now announced that the company has submitted a letter of intent to buy back shares via the Toronto Stock Exchange. Vizsla Silver again reported good results from six new drill holes from the La Luisa vein located approximately 700 meters west of the Napoleon Area resource area. And Cosa Resources announced its summer exploration plans for its uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin. Company overview: Cosa Resources Corp. ? https://cosaresources.ca/ ISIN: CA22113C1014 , WKN: A3DJYJ , FRA: SSKU.F , TSXV: COSA.V More videos about Cosa Resources Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/cosa-resources-corp/ MAG Silver Corp. ? http://www.magsilver.com/ ISIN: CA55903Q1046 , WKN: 460241 , FRA: MQ8.F , TSX: MAG.TO , Valor: 1596180 More videos about MAG Silver Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/mag-silver-corp/ Vizsla Silver Corp. ? https://vizslasilvercorp.ca/ ISIN: CA92857Y1060 , WKN: A2PTL5 , FRA: 0G3.F , TSXV: VZLA.V , Valor: 42064860 More videos about Vizsla Silver Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/vizsla-silver-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Silber Silver Uran Uranium Development Production Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV