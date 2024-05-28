Bird River Resources Inc.: Bird River Resources Announces Changes in Its Board of Directors

Bird River Resources Inc. (CSE:BDR) ("BDR" or the "Company") announces that, effective immediately, Mr. Warren Hawkins has tendered his resignation as director of the Company. Mr. Vic Moschitto has been appointed as director of the Company to fill the vacancy created by the foregoing resignation. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Hawkins for his valuable contribution to the Company.

Mr. Moschitto, started his career at Ontario Hydro, giving him direct management experience in the hydro-electric industry. He is currently the President and CEO of VM Consulting, which specializes in providing strategy, analytics and M&A advice to businesses and early stage fintech companies. A former Vice-President at The Bank of Nova Scotia, with over 30 years of experience in customer analytics, he was involved in numerous due diligence engagements on Mergers & Acquisitions and the subsequent integration into the organization. He also served in a managerial role with the TSX gaining significant experience in the operation of public markets and listed company valuations. Mr. Moschitto earned a MBA degree with distinction from York University, specializing in finance and marketing.

About Bird River Resources Inc.

Established in 1958, Bird River is a Winnipeg, Manitoba based diversified resource company which currently holds a net royalty smelter interest in a platinum palladium property in the Bird River Sill area of northeastern Manitoba near the Ontario border. Management and the Board of Directors are currently focused on the renewable power sector and the related transition to the growing electrical new economy. Additional information is available at Sedarplus.ca

For further Company information contact:

Jon Bridgman, CEO

Bird River Resources Inc.

Tel: 1-877-587-0777 Email: jonbirdriver@gmail.com

This news release is for information purposes only and no statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities and may contain forward looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs as well as a number of assumptions about future events and words such as may, should, could, will, expect, anticipate, estimate, believe, intend, project should not be taken out of context.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Bird River Resources Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com