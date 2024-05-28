Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - Delivra Health Brands Inc. (TSXV: DHB) (OTCQB: DHBUF) ("Delivra Health" or the "Company"), a consumer packaged goods company uniquely positioned in the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce that pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's Board of Directors on May 28, 2024, it has granted an aggregate of 14,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") under the Company's 10% fixed stock option plan, to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share, will have a term of five years from the date of grant, and will vest 1/3 annually from the date of grant. The Options are subject to the terms and conditions prescribed by the TSX Venture Exchange, and applicable securities laws.

About Delivra Health Brands Inc.

Helping people take control of their health with alternative wellness solutions is what energizes the Delivra Health team! The Delivra Health portfolio features innovative brands like Dream Water® and LivRelief, which deliver relief from common everyday issues like chronic pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Delivra Health products have allowed millions of customers to reclaim their mobility, energy, and in turn, quality of life. The websites of the Company's two subsidiaries are Dream Water® and LivReliefTM. For more information, please visit www.delivrahealthbrands.com.

