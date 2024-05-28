Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - It's Bigger Than Us (IBTU), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing health equity and addressing social determinants of health, proudly announces a Community Health and Resource event in collaboration with Aetna, a CVS Health Company. This transformative event is scheduled for June 23, 2024, at Notre Dame d'Haiti Catholic Church, aiming to uplift the Miami community by providing essential health resources and support.

The event will feature a variety of free health resources, engaging activities, fun games, and delicious food. Notably, there will be significant giveaways including 50,000 diapers, 1,000 toothbrushes, and 300 wipes. Attendees will also have access to various health screenings and educational resources to promote well-being.

Aetna, a CVS Health Company, will be on-site with a mobile unit called Project Health that is dedicated to bringing health everywhere, where they will offer additional resources and health screenings including cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, body mass index, depression (PHQ-2) assessments and osteoporosis bone density screenings. Backpacks will be distributed alongside them loaded with contributions from Baby2Baby and Miami Diaper Bank. The University of Miami Clinical and Translational Science Institute will offer valuable health information and promote participation in research studies. Liberty Dental Plan will provide dental education and hygiene items to ensure comprehensive care.

Event Schedule:

9:00 am: Event kick-off with opening remarks

Event kick-off with opening remarks 9:00 am - 1:00 pm: Activities, screenings, and giveaways

IBTU founders and supporting partners shared their thoughts on the significance of this event and the collaborative efforts involved:

Tyrone Nance, Founder and CEO of IBTU, emphasized the organization's commitment to community building and bridging the gap in access to health equity. "Through community activations centered on health equity, we not only address urgent health needs but also foster enduring relationships. Our goal is to create environments where every member has the support they need to thrive, which is fundamental to sustaining healthy communities."

Molly Morrow, Chief Operating Officer of IBTU, highlighted the importance of meticulous logistics and creative direction in making each event meaningful. "My role is to bring each event to life through precise logistics and creative direction. By focusing on impactful events, we can truly make a difference, helping to improve health outcomes and strengthen community bonds."

Aetna Better Health of Florida CEO Jennifer Sweet, stated the following, "We are honored to partner with, "It's Bigger Than Us" and stand alongside them as they champion the important issues of academic excellence for children, food insecurity, and community support. We're committed to helping people in under-resourced communities achieve their best health and know that improving health starts with good nutrition, access to quality education and the tools and resources needed to have a successful school year."

Kenasha Paul, J.D., Founder and CEO of Black Professionals Network (BPN), underscored the collaborative spirit of the event. "This initiative, led by Tyrone, who also serves as the Vice President of our LA chapter, speaks to BPN's core values - collaboration and service. This event showcases the collaborative efforts of BPN Miami and BPN LA to serve and uplift our communities."

Bob Zangrillo of the Zangrillo Family Foundation, expressed the importance of supporting the community. "Our partnership with IBTU is just one example of how supporting our community is imperative to our mission. By empowering the new leaders of the world through distributing backpacks and supporting mentorship classes, we contribute to the broader goal of community enrichment and development."

This Community Health and Resource event exemplifies It's Bigger Than Us's dedication to fostering health equity and community well-being. By collaborating with esteemed partners and providing essential resources, IBTU continues to make a profound impact on the lives of Miami and Los Angeles residents. Join us in this vital initiative to support and uplift our community, paving the way for a healthier and more connected future.

Call to Action:

IBTU invites brands to sponsor this impactful event and encourages individuals to volunteer. Various sponsorship packages offer meaningful engagement opportunities and brand exposure. Volunteers can support various event activities and ensure smooth operations, making a tangible difference in the community.

About It's Bigger Than Us:

It's Bigger Than Us is dedicated to empowering and uplifting communities by addressing fundamental human needs and fostering sustainable growth. Grounded in Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs, IBTU ensures access to nutritious food, quality education, and community support, creating a solid foundation for individuals and communities to reach their full potential.

For more information on the event, sponsorship, and volunteer opportunities, visit IBTU Community Event Sign-Up and IBTU Website.

Media Contact:

Company Name: It's Bigger Than Us

Contact Person: Tyrone Nance, Founder and CEO, Molly Morrow, Chief Operating Officer

Email: info@itsbiggerthanusla.org

Phone: 323-207-0221

Website: https://www.itsbiggerthanusla.org/

