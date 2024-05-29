TaiwanNext Foundation: NVIDIA Founder & CEO Jensen Huang Threw First Pitch at SF Taiwan Day 2024, Drawing Over 4000 Attendees

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 /

The 2024 SF Taiwan Day took place on May 25th at the Oakland Coliseum. It marked the third annual SF Taiwan Day, having been first held in 2022. The event aimed to connect Taiwanese and American baseball fans and celebrate Taiwanese culture with over 4,000 people in attendance.



This year, the organizers were especially honored to have NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang throw the first pitch. This was his first time throwing the first pitch in a sports stadium. He generated a lot of excitement at the Oakland Athletics Stadium.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/84nmAFamtvE

The organizer T-League Baseball USA said that Taiwan Day used baseball, a passion for both the United States and Taiwan, to celebrate Taiwan's diverse culture, connect with local communities, and showcase the spirit of the Taiwanese people to the world.

Attendees enjoyed a packed schedule of activities, including performances by the CTBC STEEL cheerleaders Wing Stars, Taiwanese rap legend Dwagie, and an opening national anthem performance by the talented 16-year-old ukulele virtuoso Feng E, who had captivated audiences on America's Got Talent.

Co-organizer Katie Hsieh, founder of TaiwanNext Foundation, said, "Taiwan Next's biggest goal was to unite Taiwanese people in North America. We were honored to be a part of SF Taiwan Day and will continue to promote various activities for Taiwanese people in North America."

Silicon Valley Matchmaker founder Ken Hong said, "The mission of Silicon Valley Matchmaker was to connect more Taiwanese people in North America. Supporting SF Taiwan Day to foster connections between Taiwanese and American friends was a very meaningful event!"

2024 is the last season for the Athletics to stay in Oakland. The team announced that it will move to Las Vegas in 2028 and will first move to the Sacramento Giants' Triple-A minor league home stadium in 2025. The organizers of SF Taiwan Day will actively strive to hold Taiwan Day events at the Giants' major league home stadium next year, in order to continue the tradition.

