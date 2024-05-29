Cannibble Foodtech Ltd.: Cannibble Foodtech Signs Products Development Agreement With Holy Locust

ROSH HAAYIN, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Cannibble Foodtech Ltd. (CSE:PLCN) ("Cannibble" or the "Company"), is an innovative food tech company that develops food and beverage products variously enhanced with alternative proteins. Cannibble has developed proprietary formulas for food and beverage products targeted for the "Better-for-You" segment.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has signed a service agreement (the "Agreement") with Plate My Meal Ltd., owner of the brand Holy Locust ("Holy Locust") to develop energy bars enhanced with locust protein.

Holy Locust is the world's first Biblical snack. Holy Locust sells food & beverages products enhanced with locust protein with an initial target market in North America.

The Agreement provides for the product development of a Biblical protein bar enhanced with locust protein supplied by Holy Locust. The second phase of the Agreement contemplates the development of a variety of food & beverage products enhanced with locust protein, and support of distribution channels expansion in North America.

Fig. 1 - Holy Locust, Biblical Protein Bar package demo

Yoav Bar Joseph, the Company's CEO, said: "We are pleased for this new collaboration with Holy locust. As an innovative foodtech company, the Agreement is a great opportunity for us to utilize our proprietary know-how and develop an energy bar enhanced with locust protein".

Elad Barkan, CTO of Cannibble, said: "in my career as a food product developer, I have worked with all kinds of proteins, but working with locust protein is definitely the most interesting of all, as locusts are a natural, raw, 72% complete protein source that is also packed with essential micro-nutrients. And I'm excited by the challenge to develop food products with this type of protein."

Dror Tamir, Founder of Holy locust, said: "We are excited to expand Holy Locust activity into North America while expanding our product line, thanks to the Agreement with Cannibble. Together we will be able to offer a wider range of modern snacks based on an ancient Biblical protein source that will taste great. The "Holy Locust" snack will be rich in high-quality protein and packed with vitamins and essential nutrients. We have started offering North American consumers pre-orders of the product via a crowdfunding campaign."

Fig. 2 - Holy Locust, Biblical Protein Bar demo

About Cannibble

Cannibble is an innovative food technology company that develops food and beverage products enhanced with alternative proteins. Cannibble has developed proprietary powder-based formulas for food and beverage products targeted for the "Better-for-You" segment. Cannibble is also focused on delivering tasty gluten free products to supply the growing demand in the United States.

For more information about Cannibble and its business, visit www.cannibble.world

Cannibble Contact Information

On behalf of the board of directors of Cannibble Foodtech Ltd.:

Yoav Bar-Joseph

CEO and Director

Email: yoav.b@cannibble.world

Tel: +1 (786) 322 6055

About Holy Locust

Holy Locust is the world's first Biblical snack, reviving a lost Biblical food tradition.

Locusts are the foundation of Holy Locust innovative snacks: Sourced from the banks of the Jordan River, locusts are being farmed by an Israeli startup company that combines ancient traditions with modern innovation of sustainable agriculture technologies, reviving a nearly forgotten Biblical way of life.

This is a unique opportunity to partake in the restoration of a Biblical tradition. One bite at a time.

Fig. 3 - Holy Locust, Reviving a lost Biblical food tradition

For more information about Holy Locust, visit:

Website - www.holylocust.com

Crowdfunding campaign - https://campaign.holylocust.com/campaign/65fc15a199765b95a154ea74

Holy Locust Contact Information

Dror Tamir

Founder

Email: dror@holylocust.com

+972-52-8907856

+1 (917) 993 7316

