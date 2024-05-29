Boulder, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) (the "Company"), the innovative fintech company that integrates philanthropy with everyday financial transactions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Android application. The app, which is now available for download on the Google Play Store, enables users to effortlessly link their financial accounts to support global causes through everyday purchases.

Empowering Android Users to Support Causes Seamlessly

The Karma Android app is designed to make charitable giving a seamless part of daily life for Android device users. Like its iOS counterpart, the Android app allows users to choose from Karma's unique Cause Cards - each linked to specific Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including ocean conservation, educational support, poverty alleviation, and more - to ensure their purchases contribute positively to global challenges.

Key Features of the Karma Android App Include:

Cause Cards Selection: Users can select a Cause Card that resonates most with their personal values, directing cashback earnings to specific charities.

Integrated Financial Management: Track spending, manage cashback, and see the impact of your contributions all in one place.

Enhanced Security: State-of-the-art encryption and privacy controls to protect user information.

A Word from Our CEO

"Our mission at Karma has always been to enable anyone to make a real impact with their everyday money," said John Eagleton, CEO of Karma and Intellabridge. "The launch of our Android app is a pivotal extension of this mission, empowering Android users to make philanthropy an effortless part of their financial lives."

Download and Availability

The Karma Android app is available for free on the Google Play Store. Android users can download the app, sign up or log in to their existing Karma account, and immediately start supporting global causes with their purchases.

About Karma

Karma is a cutting-edge fintech platform that integrates charitable giving with daily financial activities. By linking charitable giving with everyday spending, Karma makes it possible for anyone to support global initiatives that resonate with their personal values, all through a seamless, secure digital experience.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a fintech company in the business of impact finance whose product, Karma, aims to make every transaction have a positive impact on the world through cashback solutions and automated customizable donations to charitable organizations based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Karma offers cashback donation debit cards, and Karmify which allows customers to connect any debit or credit card to Karma, earn extra cashback and donate to charitable organizations.

For more information on Intellabridge visit www.intellabridge.com.

For more information on Karma visit www.getkarmacard.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

"Maria Eagleton"

Maria Eagleton, COO

To contact Intellabridge:

Website: intellabridge.com

Phone: +1-303-800-5333

Email: maria@intellabridge.com

