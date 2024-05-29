Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a leading provider of optical chips and sub systems for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications has filed its unaudited financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("Q3 2024") and related management's discussion and analysis and certifications (collectively, the "Financial Statements"). Electronic copies of the Financial Statements are available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile.

"The quarter ended marks a turning point for the optoelectronics industry and for Enablence, as it returns to pre-downturn levels," said Todd Haugen, CEO, Enablence Technologies. "For the quarter ended, the significant investments that we have made in research and development, and operationally, specifically around new advanced tooling, and engineering processes are accelerating customer wins and product roll outs, such as the recent FR4 family for high-speed data transmission in datacoms."

"Our investments are supporting a growing pipeline in datacom, but also in key strategic products such as advanced vision and artificial intelligence products lines," said Haugen. "Our strategic products continue to show rapid growth, representing more than 34 percent of sales for the quarter ended and we expect this to accelerate materially in the future," added Haugen. "Our Datacom business also continues to benefit from the steady release of new, targeted products like our FR4 optical products which are designed to meet customer requirements for high-speed data communications. I expect the revenue growth from these investments to begin to be reflected in Q4FY24 financial results and beyond."

For the three-month period ending March 31, 2024, revenue decreased slightly by 16% to $412 versus $492 during the corresponding quarter in 2023 due primarily to the cyclical nature of the optical semiconductor market. NRE revenues declined to $142 or 34% from $177 during the corresponding quarter in 2023. This year saw a drop in NRE revenue for the quarter as some key customer NRE projects in the previous year had completed.

Gross margin for the quarter was ($610) as compared to ($318) for the same period in the prior year, a decline of ($292), or (92%). The decline is due primarily to increased costs for material and labour to support production ramps in wafer production. "Customer demand is increasing quickly, and fabrication is now at capacity, delivering both to customers and stocking inventory," noted Stan Besko, CFO, Enablence Technologies.

As the Company ramped up its staff, R&D and production capacity, the Company recognized a comprehensive net loss of $2,520 during the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to comprehensive net loss of $2,847 for the same period in the prior year. This lower loss is primarily due to the drop in operating expenses while holding revenues steady.

"Continued investments in production, R&D and overall sales and marketing for Q3 are ensuring that Enablence will be effectively positioned to capitalize on its growing pipeline," said Besko.

The "Financial Highlights" above are qualified in their entirety by the Financial Statements, which are available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile. For additional information on the Company, please refer to the investor presentation of the Company, which is available on Enablence's website (www.enablence.com/investors) in the "Corporate - Investors" tab.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA) that designs, markets and sells optical chips and sub systems, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLC), on silicon-based chips for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Enablence products serve a global customer base, primarily focused today on data center and other rapidly growing end markets. Enablence also works with customers that have emerging market uses for its technology, including medical devices, automotive LiDAR, and virtual and augmented reality headsets. In select strategic circumstances, the Company also uses its proprietary, non-captive fabrication plant in Fremont, California to manufacture chips designed by third party customers. For more information, visit: www.enablence.com.

For more information contact:

Stan Besko, MBA, CFO

Enablence Technologies Inc.

stan.besko@enablence.com

Todd Haugen, CEO

Enablence Technologies Inc.

todd.haugen@enablence.com

Ali Mahdavi, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

am@spinnakercmi.com

Media and Analysts

Alison Parnell

Hill and Kincaid

press@hillandkincaid.com

