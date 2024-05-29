ZOTAC Technology Limited: ZOTAC to Debut Limit-Pushing Handheld Gaming PC and Showcase AI-Centric Computing Solutions at COMPUTEX 2024

HONG KONG, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOTAC Technology, a global manufacturer focused on innovative and high-performance hardware solutions, will return to COMPUTEX 2024 to showcase its biggest push yet into brand-new product categories.

At this year's exhibition, ZOTAC will unveil its first attempt at creating a unique Handheld Gaming PC with advanced controls and features, allowing gamers to enjoy their favorite games on the go like never before with maximum competitive advantage.

Also in ZOTAC's extensive lineup is a full-fledged selection of AI-focused computational hardware, including a new workstation-grade External GPU Box series for hassle-free GPU compute and AI acceleration, ZBOX mini PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra CPUs equipped with integrated neural processing units (NPU), as well as other enterprise-grade solutions, such as GPU Servers and Arm-based NVIDIA Jetson systems, offering users a broad selection of AI accelerators in applications big and small.

ZOTAC GAMING ZONE

Portable Handheld PC for Gaming Enthusiasts

At the forefront of ZOTAC's presence at COMPUTEX 2024 will be the unveiling of ZOTAC GAMING's brand new ZONE handheld, a high-performance portable PC designed from the ground up with quality controls and top-end specs such as a beautiful 7" AMOLED multi-touch high refresh Display for crisp and smooth visuals and a 2-stage adjustable triggers so gamers can bring their A game on the go.

"Ever since the establishment of the ZOTAC GAMING brand, we have strived to provide an unmatched gaming experience for enthusiasts worldwide," Said Tony Wong, Chief Executive Officer of ZOTAC. "We have made considerable efforts to raise the bar with our debut handheld, tailor-made with competitive features for all gamers."

Leveraging ZOTAC GAMING's passion for creating premium experiences and ZOTAC's expertise in creating small and compact computing devices, this product marks the brand's venture into an exciting category of product, imbued with the brand's pure pursuit to elevate the gaming experience for enthusiasts worldwide. Visitors will be able to experience the thrills of gaming on the ZONE first-hand with functional prototypes of the design, as well as learn the design process of the device.

ZOTAC TECHNOLOGY - FORGING AHEAD FOR AI

ZOTAC is also displaying its entire range of AI-oriented computing solutions at Computex 2024. From Graphics Cards to whole systems, and from power-efficient NVIDIA Jetson edge AI system-on-modules to high-performance 10GPU HPC servers, the full lineup of ZOTAC's computing solutions catalog showcases that the company is ready to cater to the increasing demands for AI power and an ever-changing digital landscape.

Graphics Cards

The ZOTAC GAMING Graphics Card selection includes the latest GeForce RTX 40 Series and RTX 40 SUPER Series GPUs, with enhanced thermal capabilities and aesthetics thanks to its unique AIRO (Air Optimized) design, making them suitable for longer, sustained workloads.

In the booth, ZOTAC will also have an extended demo section with various RTX-accelerated AI demos, to showcase how these GPUs can enhance the gaming, productivity, and creative workflows. Experience the future of gaming where non-player characters (NPC) are powered by AI, experiment with generative images, interact with a personalizable AI powered chatbot, and game with full ray tracing and DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction made possible by AI.

ZBOX External GPU Box (EGB) Series

Also on the show floor will be another one of ZOTAC's new product lines. Winner of the 2024 Best Choice Award, the ZBOX EGB Series is equipped with a workstation-grade NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation GPU to accelerate compute and AI performance on Thunderbolt 3-compatible devices, providing a portable solution for graphical work, rendering, AI inference, and beyond. The compact, transportable, and wide compatibility of the EGB series also gives small to mid-sized teams the benefit of cost efficiency, allowing GPU power to be shared on-demand, minimizing idle GPU time.

ZBOX PRO Embedded Solutions

There will also be a range of conventional mini PCs, NVIDIA Jetson ARM-based models, and Embedded MXM GPU modules, all of which offer extended product availability that is crucial for long-term development and life cycles of industrial-grade hardware with robust exteriors. They also feature an integrated Hardware Watchdog not available in off-the-shelf options.

GPU Servers

The newly introduced ZOTAC Enterprise GPU Servers will also make an appearance in the ZOTAC COMPUTEX 2024 lineup. This includes the ZOTAC BOLT Workstation series, which can house up to 2 GPUs and 2 5th Generation Intel Xeon Processors in a tower form factor, and our 4U Rack Server, which supports up to 10 GPUs for High-Performance Computing needed for AI training and fine-tuning.

ZBOX powered by Intel Core Ultra

ZOTAC's booth will also spotlight its bestselling ZBOX mini PCs, which are equipped with cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra processors featuring integrated NPUs for efficient AI workload offloading, making these ZBOXs perfect for sustained AI workloads in extended periods. ZBOX models like the MI672 and CI671 nano are not only compact but are also capable of running Generative AI applications like Stable Diffusion, which will be showcased live during the exhibition through ZOTAC's AI Express installer.

Aside from ultra-compact mini PCs, ZOTAC also has an array of high-performance, premium small form-factor PCs on offer for more graphically intensive applications such as content creation and gaming, like the best-selling MAGNUS ONE and MAGNUS EN series, which boasts GeForce RTX 40 Series discrete GPUs on top of 14th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors for maximum performance in compact form factors.

Healthcare Series

Lastly, ZOTAC's booth will include the newly established Healthcare series, powered with an NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation professional GPU and up to an Intel Core i9 processor in an all-white enclosure and EN60601-1 certification required for medical electronic devices. Along with the Healthcare Series PC, the rest of ZOTAC's white-themed ZBOX models will also be on display.

Experience ZOTAC's innovative and proven designs in person at Booth No. N0507a, 4/F, NANGANG Exhibition Hall, from June 4, 2024 to June 7, 2024. For more information, please visit the Landing Page.

ABOUT ZOTAC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

ZOTAC Technology Limited, a global pioneer in computer hardware and electronics since 2006, delivers cutting-edge products emphasizing quality, performance, and reliability across graphics cards, mini PCs, and accessories, earning recognition and accolades throughout the industry through the dedication to rigorous standards and the relentless pursuit of excellence. In 2017, a sub-brand, ZOTAC GAMING, was launched with a focus on elevating the gaming experience for gamers around the world.

