Das Instrument K6Q SE0003553130 WNTRESEARCH AB SK -,09 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.05.2024The instrument K6Q SE0003553130 WNTRESEARCH AB SK -,09 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.05.2024Das Instrument 8VY DK0061031895 SCANDION ONC. DK-,0735 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.05.2024The instrument 8VY DK0061031895 SCANDION ONC. DK-,0735 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.05.2024Das Instrument SMI BMG2133H2006 TIAN AN MEDICARE HD-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.05.2024The instrument SMI BMG2133H2006 TIAN AN MEDICARE HD-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.05.2024Das Instrument 6JU US09060U5074 BIOCARDIA INC.NEW DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.05.2024The instrument 6JU US09060U5074 BIOCARDIA INC.NEW DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.05.2024Das Instrument 6L8 US74587B1017 PULSE BIOSCIENCES DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.05.2024The instrument 6L8 US74587B1017 PULSE BIOSCIENCES DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.05.2024Das Instrument 26Q NO0010715394 ABL GROUP ASA NA NK-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.05.2024The instrument 26Q NO0010715394 ABL GROUP ASA NA NK-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.05.2024Das Instrument 1RK US45720L1070 INHIBRX INC. DL -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.05.2024The instrument 1RK US45720L1070 INHIBRX INC. DL -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.05.2024Das Instrument 4GP MX01UR000007 URBI DESARROLLOS URBANOS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.05.2024The instrument 4GP MX01UR000007 URBI DESARROLLOS URBANOS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.05.2024Das Instrument C0Q CH0198251305 COCA-COLA HBC NA.SF 6,70 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.05.2024The instrument C0Q CH0198251305 COCA-COLA HBC NA.SF 6,70 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.05.2024