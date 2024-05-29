With over 35 successful surgeries, the Gamma4 system will be launched in live broadcast event in Germany

Stryker (NYSE:SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, announced that the first surgeries using the Gamma4 Hip Fracture Nailing System in Europe were completed at the Luzerner Kantonsspital LUKS, at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV) in Lausanne, Switzerland, and at Les Hôpitaux Universitaires de Strasbourg in France. Stryker will debut the system during a live broadcast event in Germany, on June 4, 2024, highlighting key insights and case discussions.

Stryker's Gamma4 Hip Fracture Nailing System is designed to treat hip and femur fractures. Its nail design is informed by Stryker's SOMA database, which includes over 37,000 3D bone models generated from CT scans. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Gamma4 Hip Fracture Nailing System is designed to treat hip and femur fractures. Its nail design is informed by Stryker's SOMA database, which includes over 37,000 3D bone models generated from CT scans. The system received CE certification in November 2023 and has been utilized in over 25,000 cases in North America and Japan.

"This moment marks a significant milestone, as the Gamma4 Hip Fracture Nailing System enters the European market, following the successful launch in the United States," said Markus Ochs, vice president and general manager of Stryker's European Trauma Extremities business. "This system represents Stryker's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in providing advanced medical solutions, empowering surgeons worldwide with options designed to streamline operative flow and improve procedural efficiency."

The first surgeries in Europe were completed by:

Professor Frank Beeres, Chefarzt, PD Dr. med. Björn-Christian Link, Chefarzt und Klinikleiter, Dr. med. Marcel Köppel and Dr. med. Ralf Baumgärtner from the Luzerner Kantonsspital LUKS, Switzerland

Professeur Daniel Wagner, Médecin chef de l'unité de Traumatologie and Docteur Kevin Moerenhout from Médecin Associé from CHUV (Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois) Lausanne, Switzerland

Professeur Philippe Adam's department at the Les Hôpitaux Universitaires de Strasbourg, France

When asked about their experience, the Swiss surgeons agreed that Gamma4 allows for a tailored approach to each patient's unique anatomy and offers several key features to enhance surgical outcomes. The system's intuitive instrumentation streamlines procedures and reduces the number of surgical steps required. The surgeons noted the accuracy of the implant fit and the overall quality of the instruments.

Since these initial use cases, more than 35 additional surgeries utilizing the Gamma4 system have been completed in France, Italy, the UK, and Switzerland.

During the live broadcast event scheduled for June 4, 2024, 17:30 CET, Stryker will share key insights and a deep dive into the Gamma4 engineering philosophy. Esteemed faculty, including Professor Dr. Gerhard Schmidmaier from University Hospital Heidelberg, PD Dr. Arvind G. Von Keudell from University Hospital Copenhagen, and Professor Dr. Julio de Caso Rodríguez from Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau in Barcelona, will lead in-depth case discussions on trauma surgery. Interested healthcare professionals can register for the free event at worldsurgerytour.tv/programs/gamma4-european-premiere-broadcast.

To discover more about the Gamma4 Hip Fracture Nailing System, visit stryker.com.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

A surgeon must always rely on his or her own professional clinical judgment when deciding whether to use a particular product when treating a particular patient. Stryker does not dispense medical advice and recommends that surgeons be trained in the use of any product before using it in surgery.

The information presented is intended to demonstrate the breadth of Stryker's product offerings. A surgeon must always refer to the package insert, product label and/or instructions for use before using any of Stryker's products. Products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets. Please contact your sales representative if you have questions about the availability of products in your area.

Stryker Corporation or its divisions or other corporate affiliated entities own, use or have applied for the following trademarks or service marks: Gamma4, Stryker. All other trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners or holders.

