Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Künstliche Intelligenz lässt die Nachfrage explodieren - so profitieren Anleger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
29.05.24
08:07 Uhr
8,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.05.2024 | 08:31
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Disposal

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Disposal 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Disposal 
29-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
29 May 2024 
 
FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. 
Disposal 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company"), the premium pubs and hotels business, announces that it 
has agreed terms to sell a portfolio of pubs from its Tenanted Inns Division to Admiral Taverns Limited ("Admiral"). 
 
The cash sale proceeds for the portfolio is GBP18.3 million, a premium of GBP1.6 million to the gross asset value of GBP16.7 
million. The portfolio of 37 pubs generated GBP1.3 million of profit before tax for the 52 weeks to 30 March 2024. The 
proceeds from the sale will further strengthen the Company's balance sheet, enabling additional investment in its pubs, 
as well as supporting future acquisition opportunities, as appropriate. 
 
Fuller's is committed to owning and operating both Managed and Tenanted pubs as an integral part of the Company's 
future strategy. However, the Company proactively manages its pub estate, continually evaluating strategic 
opportunities and believes that the disposal of this portfolio to Admiral allows the Company to focus on the 
development of its retained Managed and Tenanted estates. 
 
It is anticipated that the disposal will complete on 25 June 2024. Following completion, Fuller's will have 154 pubs 
within its Tenanted Inns Division to complement the 179 properties in its Managed Pubs and Hotels Division. 
 
The Company was advised on the transaction by Sapient Corporate Finance. 
[End] 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. 
Simon Emeny, Chief Executive  020 8996 2000 
Neil Smith, Finance Director  020 8996 2000 
Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801 
 
Instinctif Partners 
Justine Warren   020 7457 2020 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DIS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  324369 
EQS News ID:  1913053 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1913053&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.